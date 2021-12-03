3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Wi-Fi 6 orders exploding – if you can get product

A recent report from analyst firm Dell’Oro Group revealed that supply constraints hampered sales for U.S. wireless LAN vendors in Q3’21.

“The appetite for the shiny new technology clearly has shifted en masse to Wi-Fi 6. Yet supply constraints push out US-based manufacturers’ ability to ship for three to six months. 3Q 2021 wireless LAN access point shipments of Wi-Fi 6 were mixed, with half the manufacturers reporting levels below 2Q 2021, when in normal times shipments of the new technology would be shooting up quarter-to-quarter,” said Tam Dell’Oro, founder, chief executive officer and wireless LAN analyst. “Huawei is taking advantage of this situation by launching a “Fast Track” two-week delivery promotion in Europe for Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet switches. It will be interesting to see what level of share it might grab.”

Illumio launches strategic partner program

Cybersecurity firm Illumio, whose focus is on Zero Trust segmentation, has announced its first formal partner program, the Illumio Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP). The company said that the program signals its commitment to the creation and distribution of meaningful integrations with technology partners across the ecosystem to reduce risk and accelerate the path to Zero Trust security adoption for modern enterprises. Its 33 initial partners’ offerings are augmented by eight additional supported solutions.

SOTI launches diagnostic intelligence solution

Mobility and Internet of Things (IoT) management solution vendor SOTI has announced the release of SOTI XSight: a new diagnostic intelligence solution that enables rapid resolution of app and mobile device issues. By leveraging advanced diagnostics and analytics, IT administrators can improve performance and reduce operating costs of business-critical mobile operations, fix problems faster, get total visibility of their mobile device operations, solve current issues and protect against future ones. Available as a cloud or on-premises solution, SOTI XSight is integrated with SOTI MobiControl, extending traditional Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) capabilities with deep analytics, advanced diagnostics and complete management of devices in the field.

Ontario government launches program to lead development of EV and smart transportation technologies

The government of Ontario has announced a $56.4 million investment in the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) as part of its plan to drive deals and secure production mandates for hybrid and electric vehicles, create a domestic battery ecosystem and strengthen Ontario’s position as a North American automotive and electric vehicle (EV) innovation hub. OVIN will act as Ontario’s hub for the province-wide coordination of activities and resources related to EV and CAV research and commercialization.

“The OVIN initiative is a key component of propelling Ontario as a global leader in innovation,” said Logan Kanapathi, member of provincial parliament for Markham-Thornhill. “As one of Canada’s top technology hubs, Markham-Thornhill has been at the forefront of driving innovation. Through OVIN, we will be better positioned to create a diverse innovation ecosystem led by collaboration, skill, and excellence.”

Matterport connects digital twin tech to AWS services

Spatial data platform vendor Matterport, which has created digital twins of buildings in more than 170 countries to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing, has made its platform available in AWS Marketplace. AWS customers will be able to access Matterport’s digital twin technology with AWS add-ons, and its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) allow partners to build new solutions and custom add-ons on top of its platform to address multiple use cases across an array of industries.

Matterport will work with AWS to develop and deliver enterprise solutions that leverage Matterport digital twins, with the first offering being AWS IoT TwinMaker, a new service, now in preview, that will make it easier for developers to create digital twins for the IoT (Internet of Things), smart buildings, industrial, and manufacturing industries.