Channel Bytes December 30, 2022 – Edge computing market growing; Understanding why lithium-ion batteries fail; Virtual workshops to develop baseline requirements for AI vendors; and more

Folio Photonics to showcase new enterprise-scale optical storage solution

Folio Photonics has announced that, at next week’s CES 2023, it will showcase its data storage media innovations in an enterprise-scale optical disc data storage solution that it says will deliver breakthrough cost, margin, performance, and sustainability benefits. By leveraging advancements in materials science to create high-capacity optical storage with improved write/read capabilities, and using proprietary photonic drives, a single Folio disc will have the same storage capacity as over 100 DVDs – with a long-term roadmap to achieve 10TB on a single disc. It says its media cost per terabyte (TB) will be less than half that of LTO media, and less than one-sixth of the cost per TB of a hard drive.

The company’s roadmap aims for full commercial availability of media and drives in 2026.

CIO Strategy Council and CRTA to co-host virtual workshops

CIO Strategy Council and the Canadian RegTech Association (CRTA) will be co-hosting virtual workshops in January with leaders from financial institutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) vendors, academics, policy makers, and other stakeholders. The goal is to develop a Workshop Agreement on baseline requirements for vendors offering AI lifecycle solutions to financial institutions.

The workshop will be offered in English and French. The workshop date for the English session will be Jan. 11 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm EST. The French session will be held on Jan. 17 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm EST.

Scientists use Canadian Light Source imaging technology to understand why lithium-ion batteries fail

A team of scientists from the United States, Canada, and Germany, led by researchers from Texas A&M University, have combined powerful imaging techniques and large data sets to better understand why lithium-ion batteries fail and how they can be improved.

The team was able to visualize the flaws and map defects that occur within the batteries using the SM beamline at Canadian Light Source (CLS), a research facility located at the University of Saskatchewan.

By identifying real time flaws that occur, the team seeks to measure the complex relationship between the battery’s materials, its shape, and chemical reactions that occur within. As a result, the researchers will be able to proactively locate design failures. More efficient batteries also reduce the risk of safety hazards and limits their environmental impact.

SMBs ending year without much optimism, new CFIB report reveals

Small businesses are wrapping up the year with a mixed outlook, according to the latest Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Business Barometer, released today.

The report notes that despite ongoing challenges, the state of business this December is virtually back to where it was three years ago: 38 per cent of entrepreneurs now say their business is in good shape, while 17 per cent describe their situation as bad (those shares were 38 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in December 2019).

“Although it is encouraging to see some things going back to normal, such as how entrepreneurs perceive the overall state of their business, we have to recall that recovery, especially on the financial side, remains elusive for too many,” said Simon Gaudreault, chief economist and vice president of research at CFIB.

Mobi brand launched by smart city vendor LocoMobi World

Mississauga-based LocoMobi World has launched its Mobi brand, which it said will highlight artificial intelligence advancements to its current product suite that includes Mobi the robot, MobiVision glasses and MobiVerse, a real-time metaverse site for customer experience and training.

The autonomous robot, Mobi, was developed over the past three years and introduced this past fall in beta form. It follows schedules, routes, and enforces parking regulations, monitors vehicles and traffic, and can even detect violations or give pedestrians directions.

“MobiVision allows the use of glasses, with your choice of lenses, and when wearing will detect any type of alerts that they are programmed to visualize,” the company said in a release. For example, a police officer directing traffic could receive an alert when a stolen car drives by, or get a security bulletin about a missing person.

“Finally, MobiVerse was developed for several reasons – customers can simply log in to the showroom to actually experience the products and also receive live service training and support,” the release noted. “In the future, we will see metaverse being used for paying or disputing parking tickets and other infractions.”

Global edge computing market to expand to US$20 billion by 2028

The “Global Edge Computing Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Component, Application, End-User Region” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offerings.

Its authors estimate that a market that was valued at US$8 billion this year is expected to reach the US$20 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Edge computing demand is anticipated to increase as a result of the rollout of 5G and the rising demand for decentralized data processing capability. Edge further blends networking architecture, software, and hardware solutions to address a range of use cases across numerous industries, the report notes.

