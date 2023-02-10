SUBSCRIBE
4
0
Channel StrategyCloudManaged Services & OutsourcingSoftware

Channel Bytes Feb. 10, 2023 – CDN Top 100 submissions & Channel Innovation Awards nominations open; iWeb becomes Leaseweb Canada; Oracle Java licensing changes explained; and more

Lynn Greiner
View from above of office working destop. Copyspace and background of working table.

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

CDN Top 100 submissions and Channel Innovation Award nominations open

Nominations for the 2023 Channel Innovation Awards are now open; deadline is Mar. 10. Here’s your opportunity to celebrate your company’s innovations in six categories, ranging from data analytics to remote work and collaborative workspaces.

It’s also time to make your submissions for the Channel Daily News 2023 Top 100 Solution Providers list, open to all Canadian solution providers registered and conducting business in Canada. Deadline for submissions is Mar. 3, and results will be revealed during the Channel Innovation Awards gala on Apr. 26.

Learn more and nominate/submit here.

Oracle Java licencing changes explained

With Oracle’s recent changes to its licensing terms for Java SE, companies are faced with potentially huge increases in license charges. Info-Tech Research Group has released research (registration required) explaining what’s new, the effect it will have on costs, and offering suggestions for action.

Pia aiDesk achieves ‘global trusted application status’ from ThreatLocker

Pia aiDesk, an automated ticket resolution platform for managed services providers (MSPs), has been named a “trusted application” by ThreatLocker, which provides organizations with the ability to protect their IT operations through a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity.

ThreatLocker, according to a release, “uses allow listing to mitigate risk and eliminate guesswork for MSPs when assessing applications. (It) will deny any unknown software from executing, such as ransomware and general applications, by default; however, it will also block application updates.”

Centreon Cloud launches hosting region in North America on AWS

Toronto and Paris-based Centreon, a provider of digital based performance monitoring through its SaaS-based platform, has launched a new hosting region in North America.

“After Europe, North America becomes a second hosting region for Centreon Cloud, bringing the Centreon SaaS performance monitoring platform closer to international organizations looking to monitor their infrastructure, network, and digital experience performance,” the company said.

Launched in December, Centreon Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and is available in all geographic regions in both IT and Business Editions, with options tailored to the needs of organizations, the firm said.

iWeb Technologies becomes Leaseweb Canada

Leaseweb Global, a cloud services and hosting company, has announced that its 2021 acquisition, Montreal-based iWeb Technologies, Inc., has completed its transition to become Leaseweb Canada. The transition, the firm said, addresses “demand in the region for Leaseweb’s dedicated high-performing servers, and ensures that customers have the performance, security and control that will allow them to grow their business at a global scale.”

As part of the launch, the company said it will be holding a customer and partner event later in the year, and will be rolling out a number of Leaseweb products to the Canadian market over the coming months.

Medius Spend Management receives green light again from SAP

Medius Sverige AB, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation, has announced that its Medius Spend Management offering has achieved SAP certification for integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The integration helps organizations capture and digitize invoices and automate invoice coding and approval routing using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, with mobile capabilities that allow users to review and approve invoices and payments on the go.

“Businesses are seeking cost-effective solutions amid increasing economic pressures, and rising inflation,” said Daniel Ball, executive vice president of product with Medius.

The company’s ability to remain interoperable with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for the third year running will “prove beneficial to our current and future customers, giving them the opportunity to optimize working capital in these testing times,” he said.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Microsoft Edge switching to Adobe PDF rendering engine

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

U.S., South Korea issue alert on North Korean-based ransomware groups

Security
North Korean state-sponsored ransomware groups are targeting hospitals and...

Hashtag Trending Feb 10th- Bard costs Google $100 billion in market value; GitHub and GoDaddy announce layoffs; Twitter chaos continues

Podcasts
Bard’s mistake costs Google shareholders $100 billion, Github and...

Hashtag Trending Feb. 9th- AI brings competition in the search business; Google unveils search capabilities and Bing refuses to write cover letter

Podcasts
Can AI make Microsoft’s search engine a real competitor...

Popular this week

Indigo suffers ‘cyber incident,’ knocking it offline

Security Howard Solomon -
Canada’s biggest book chain has suffered what it calls...

Google unveils new AI search capabilities as rivalry with Microsoft intensifies and Bard spews its first nonsense

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Today, Google unveiled several new search capabilities and a...

Give tax break so small Canadian firms can invest in cybersecurity, Parliament told

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Ottawa should deploy a wide range of strategies, including...

ITWC network