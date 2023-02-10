Channel Bytes Feb. 10, 2023 – CDN Top 100 submissions & Channel Innovation Awards nominations open; iWeb becomes Leaseweb Canada; Oracle Java licensing changes explained; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

CDN Top 100 submissions and Channel Innovation Award nominations open

Nominations for the 2023 Channel Innovation Awards are now open; deadline is Mar. 10. Here’s your opportunity to celebrate your company’s innovations in six categories, ranging from data analytics to remote work and collaborative workspaces.

It’s also time to make your submissions for the Channel Daily News 2023 Top 100 Solution Providers list, open to all Canadian solution providers registered and conducting business in Canada. Deadline for submissions is Mar. 3, and results will be revealed during the Channel Innovation Awards gala on Apr. 26.

Oracle Java licencing changes explained

With Oracle’s recent changes to its licensing terms for Java SE, companies are faced with potentially huge increases in license charges. Info-Tech Research Group has released research (registration required) explaining what’s new, the effect it will have on costs, and offering suggestions for action.

Pia aiDesk achieves ‘global trusted application status’ from ThreatLocker

Pia aiDesk, an automated ticket resolution platform for managed services providers (MSPs), has been named a “trusted application” by ThreatLocker, which provides organizations with the ability to protect their IT operations through a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity.

ThreatLocker, according to a release, “uses allow listing to mitigate risk and eliminate guesswork for MSPs when assessing applications. (It) will deny any unknown software from executing, such as ransomware and general applications, by default; however, it will also block application updates.”

Centreon Cloud launches hosting region in North America on AWS

Toronto and Paris-based Centreon , a provider of digital based performance monitoring through its SaaS-based platform, has launched a new hosting region in North America.

“After Europe, North America becomes a second hosting region for Centreon Cloud, bringing the Centreon SaaS performance monitoring platform closer to international organizations looking to monitor their infrastructure, network, and digital experience performance,” the company said.

Launched in December, Centreon Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and is available in all geographic regions in both IT and Business Editions, with options tailored to the needs of organizations, the firm said.

iWeb Technologies becomes Leaseweb Canada

Leaseweb Global, a cloud services and hosting company, has announced that its 2021 acquisition, Montreal-based iWeb Technologies, Inc., has completed its transition to become Leaseweb Canada. The transition, the firm said, addresses “demand in the region for Leaseweb’s dedicated high-performing servers, and ensures that customers have the performance, security and control that will allow them to grow their business at a global scale.”

As part of the launch, the company said it will be holding a customer and partner event later in the year, and will be rolling out a number of Leaseweb products to the Canadian market over the coming months.

Medius Spend Management receives green light again from SAP

Medius Sverige AB, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation, has announced that its Medius Spend Management offering has achieved SAP certification for integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The integration helps organizations capture and digitize invoices and automate invoice coding and approval routing using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, with mobile capabilities that allow users to review and approve invoices and payments on the go.

“Businesses are seeking cost-effective solutions amid increasing economic pressures, and rising inflation,” said Daniel Ball, executive vice president of product with Medius.

The company’s ability to remain interoperable with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for the third year running will “prove beneficial to our current and future customers, giving them the opportunity to optimize working capital in these testing times,” he said.