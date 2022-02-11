3 min read

Cisco launches new network products for hybrid work environments

Cisco has announced two additions to the Catalyst 9000X line: the Catalyst 9500X and 9600X switches, both powered by Cisco’s own Silicon One Q200 and designed to support 100G/400G network access in hybrid work environments. It also announced two Wi-Fi 6E access points: the Catalyst 9136 and the Meraki MR57, and well as unveiling a private 5G managed network service to be delivered along with global service provider and integrator partners.

Dynatrace Launches DevSecOps Automation Alliance Partner Program

Software intelligence company Dynatrace has announced the launch of its DevSecOps Automation Partner Program, which enables alliance and solution partners to extend the capabilities of their DevSecOps offerings through seamless integrations with the Dynatrace platform. The program also provides DevSecOps teams with easy access to more than a dozen leading solutions, including Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Gremlin, Jira Software, LaunchDarkly, OpsGenie, PagerDuty, Slack, Snyk, Tricentis NeoLoad, and xMatters, which can be combined with Dynatrace with just a few clicks to leverage the platform’s broad and deep observability, run-time application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities. The company says this reduces manual effort related to managing complex toolchains and drives higher throughput and quality through AI-assisted analytics and continual automation across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Palo Alto Networks Introduces PAN-OS 10.2 Nebula

Palo Alto Networks has upgraded its PAN-OS software to help discover and halt zero-day attacks. The company said that the name Nebula represents the ability of PAN-OS 10.2 to leverage cloud compute for artificial intelligence (AI) and inline deep learning techniques to secure the modern enterprise with unmatched performance, claiming it can stop 48 per cent more zero-day threats, 6x faster than other solutions. Nebula also introduces new and enhanced cloud-delivered security services.

Quest updates On Demand License Management

Global systems management, data protection, and security software provider Quest Software has enhanced its On Demand License Management solution, which provides customers with visibility and direct actionable insights to ensure optimal license spend on Microsoft 365 and Office 365 licenses. The product now allows users to assign or revoke licenses within the License Reporting Dashboard and provides real-time license alerts when a license is 80 per cent allocated, if there are limited licenses remaining, or if a license has been inactive for more than 30 days. The company notes that, with Microsoft commercial Office 365 license prices increasing on March 1, license management becomes even more important to cost-conscious organizations.

Google to discontinue Currents, replace with Spaces

Google has announced that, beginning in 2023, it plans to wind down Google Currents and migrate the remaining content and communities to Google Spaces. Before doing so, it will bolster Spaces by building support for larger communities and leadership communication, making investments in advanced search, adding tools for content moderation, and more. It is also investing in search and discoverability, platform capabilities for app development, and enterprise-grade security and compliance, including data protection, data loss prevention (DLP) and Vault support. To prepare for the change, it plans to turn off rarely-used features in Currents.

Google says that migration guides to assist in the move from Currents to Spaces will be sent to admins “in the coming months”.

Commvault acquires TrapX

Intelligent Data Services Platform provider Commvault has announced that it has acquired TrapX, an Israel-based cybersecurity company that is a pioneer in deception technology. TrapX exposes even the stealthiest zero-day attacks that evade conventional detection technology and circumvent security controls. Cyber deception has emerged as a vital piece in layered cybersecurity strategies, offering sophisticated tools that detect and divert attacks before they cause harm. Commvault plans to integrate TrapX’s technology into its Metallic software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio.