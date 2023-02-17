Channel Bytes February 17, 2023 – Proofpoint launches simplified partner program; Exchange Server 2013 support ending; SASE market to hit US$60 billion by 2027; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

CDN Top 100 submissions and Channel Innovation Award nominations open

Nominations for the 2023 Channel Innovation Awards are now open; deadline is Mar. 10. Here’s your opportunity to celebrate your company’s innovations in six categories, ranging from data analytics to remote work and collaborative workspaces.

It’s also time to make your submissions for the Channel Daily News 2023 Top 100 Solution Providers list, open to all Canadian solution providers registered and conducting business in Canada. Deadline for submissions is Mar. 3, and results will be revealed during the Channel Innovation Awards gala on April 26.

Technicity GTA to showcase digital government

On Thursday, Feb. 23 from 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET, Technicity GTA 2023 will showcase digital government in a free online event featuring panels and presentations on topics ranging from cybersecurity on a limited budget to digital transformation in cities.

Proofpoint launches new and simplified partner program

Proofpoint, Inc., a cybersecurity and compliance company, this week announced its new partner program, which it said is designed to “empower the channel to drive sales, enhance customer relationships, and bolster additional revenue streams.”

The Proofpoint Element Partner Program, it said, “strips away the complexity often associated with many current partner programs, enabling Proofpoint managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, and value-added resellers (VARs) to tap into the company’s growing cybersecurity and compliance platform portfolio to build their business and power their revenues.”

The two tier program has a Core Tier where all channel partners – whether MSPs, MSSPs, or VARs – start, which includes multiple benefits, such as deal registration, sales certifications, technical training, and rewards, to help them sell and support Proofpoint solutions.

The Elite Tier is for partners who meet the “most rigorous revenue goals, invest in sales and technical training, and actively promote Proofpoint solutions”. In return, Elite tier partners receive significant deal registration discounts, a dedicated Channel Account Manager, priority in available marketing fund allocation, and several other top tier benefits. They may also benefit from a Value Incentive Rebate based on revenue growth commitments signed on a joint yearly business plan.

Dell’Oro predicts SASE market to exceed US$60 billion between 2022 and 2027

Analysts at research firm the Dell’Oro Group have released a five year forecast for the secure access service edge (SASE) market that predicts five-fold growth by 2027 that will surpass the US$60 billlion mark. It notes that “the modernization of networking and security for enterprise branches and hybrid workers is expected to drive the total SASE revenue to surpass US$60 billion between 2022 and 2027.”

The report further divides the total SASE market into its two components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, and details how the strong demand for security is expected to fuel SSE revenue to double between 2022 and 2027, with SD-WAN and SSE revenues enjoying a double digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the timeframe.

Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 support to end in April

Microsoft is reminding customers that Exchange Server 2013 will reach its end of support on Apr. 11. After that date, there will be no patches, enhancements, time zone updates, or security updates, nor will any technical support be offered. The company advises customers to move to Exchange Server 2019 or Exchange Online, and also offers resources to help securely decommission the old Exchange Server 2013 after migration.

“Exchange Server 2013 will continue to run after this date, of course,” the reminder noted. “However, due to the risks listed above, we strongly recommend that you migrate from Exchange Server 2013 as soon as possible. If you haven’t started your migration from Exchange Server 2013 to Exchange Online or Exchange Server 2019, get going now.”

Strong network security revenue forecast through 2023

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, enterprise spend on network security technologies – which includes email security, firewall, security service edge (SSE), secure web gateway (SWG), web application firewall (WAF), and application delivery controller (ADC) products – has been on a rebound after the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with strong momentum that is expected through 2023. However, the pace of revenue growth in the subsequent years, through 2027, is forecast to be slightly weaker.

“We have been pleasantly surprised by the ongoing revenue rebound of the network security market that is expected to hit nearly 15 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022, and is a testament to the high priority enterprises are placing on security,” said Mauricio Sanchez, research director, network security, SASE and SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group.

“Nonetheless, we believe what goes up must come down. So while we don’t expect anything resembling a crash, we are forecasting spending to modulate downwards to historical norms starting in 2024 as enterprises digest what was already purchased and tighten budgets incrementally.”

Qples by Fobi signs its first reseller agreement

Vancouver-based artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence company Fobi AI has announced that Qples by Fobi has signed a reseller deal with SMS PROMO. SMS PROMO customers will now be able to utilize the Qples coupon platform for both print at home coupons and new AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons.

This is the first reseller agreement for Qples by Fobi as they grow their strategic channel network, expand their reach and distribution, and gain access to new customers and brands by accessing the client base of key partners in the coupon industry. The companies said in a release that SMS PROMO will introduce its Tier 1 consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand customers to the Qples by Fobi platform to help drive a new phase in their business with print at home and the new AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons.

Parallels Desktop becomes an authorized solution for Windows 11 on Mac

Global technology company Alludo (formerly Corel Corporation) has announced that Microsoft has authorized the use of Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise installed in a virtual machine with Parallels Desktop for Mac for customers on Mac with Apple silicon.

Alludo says that the latest version of Parallels Desktop for Mac is optimized for the latest Mac lineup with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio, and that Parallels Desktop users can download, install and configure Windows 11 in just one click.

A free trial is available.