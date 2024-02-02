Channel Bytes February 2, 2024 – SOTI launches XSight Live View; Cradlepoint adds AI; New execs at Jscrambler, SolarWinds; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Cradlepoint adds AI to improve 5G networks

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge offerings provider Cradlepoint has announced new AI functionality that it said will make 5G networks smarter, simpler, and more secure. In a release, it noted that it is the first enterprise 5G router vendor to adopt an AI model focused on cellular networking, featuring a security service acquired from Ericom.

The AI capabilities include:

NetCloud AIOps Dashboard – Simplifies the ongoing operations of enterprise networks leveraging 5G SASE capabilities by aggregating learning into a single dashboard that identifies areas of performance degradation, isolates the cause of the issue, and pinpoints the affected sites, users and applications.

Simplifies the ongoing operations of enterprise networks leveraging 5G SASE capabilities by aggregating learning into a single dashboard that identifies areas of performance degradation, isolates the cause of the issue, and pinpoints the affected sites, users and applications. AI-based NetCloud Assistant (ANA) – Uses natural language processing to assist NetCloud users with everyday queries about the operation of their network.

Uses natural language processing to assist NetCloud users with everyday queries about the operation of their network. Network Traffic Analysis – Provides centralized flow-level visibility for traffic analysis and forensics. Later this year it will also leverage AI to establish a baseline of normal traffic patterns for the most common 5G use cases (distributed IoT, vehicles, sites) and flag any anomalies indicating the signs of a breach.

Provides centralized flow-level visibility for traffic analysis and forensics. Later this year it will also leverage AI to establish a baseline of normal traffic patterns for the most common 5G use cases (distributed IoT, vehicles, sites) and flag any anomalies indicating the signs of a breach. GenAI Data Loss Prevention – This solution applies access policies to block confidential data, personally identifiable information, or other sensitive data which can be potentially exposed in future responses from being submitted to the generative AI site. Ericom’s remote browser isolation technology also protects against weaponized responses infecting employee assets.

AI the catalyst for data centre spending: Dell’Oro

Dell’Oro Group predicts that worldwide data centre capital expenditure (capex) will achieve a compound annual growth rate of 18 per cent over the next five years, as investments shift towards artificial intelligence (AI). The research firm anticipates accelerated computing that is optimized AI workloads will account for a quarter of the data centre capex.

Over 20 per cent of the global server deployments in 2028 are forecast to be accelerated, it said, and by 2028, the top four U.S.-based cloud service providers – Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft – will account for half of global data centre capex.

“Accelerated computing optimized for domain specific workloads such as AI is forecast to exceed US$200 billion by 2028, with the majority of the investments deployed by the hyperscale cloud service providers,” said Baron Fung, senior research director at Dell’Oro Group.

“In order to drive long-term sustainable growth, the cloud service providers will seek to streamline general-purpose computing infrastructure costs by transitioning to next-generation server platforms and rack-scale architectures. We also anticipate increased vertical integration efforts by the hyperscalers to control costs and bring further optimizations for their full stack.”

Meanwhile, said Fung, “the enterprise segment faces near-term headwinds related to economic uncertainties, and will adopt a hybrid cloud model for AI and traditional IT workloads.”

SolarWinds hires new chief marketing officer

SolarWinds, a provider of observability and IT management software, has named Brian Goldfarb as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, he will oversee all aspects of global marketing efforts for the company.

Goldfarb is a seasoned marketing executive who brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth strategies at technology companies that have included cybersecurity firm Tenable, where he led the marketing team through rapid industry shifts while helping grow the company’s revenue by nearly 50 per cent during his tenure.

Are you one of Canada’s Top 100 solution providers

With 2023 now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a quick look back and determine how you rank within Canada’s solution provider field. Here at Channel Daily News, we have begun accepting online submissions for the annual rankings, which will be unveiled on Thursday, April 18.

The Top 100 list celebrates Canadian success based on total 2023 gross revenue from ICT goods and services sold and purchased by organizations located in Canada.

To get in the running for this year’s honour roll, all you need to do is complete a 10-minute survey. In addition to helping us determine the final rankings, this survey will be used to create our annual benchmark report, which is a uniquely valuable resource for understanding the state of Canada’s IT Channel.

You worked hard last year – get the recognition you deserve! The deadline to make your submission is March 1, 2024.

Jscrambler expands its senior executive team

Client-side protection and compliance platform provider Jscrambler has announced the appointment of two senior executives: Mukesh Sharman as chief operating officer (COO) and Tyson Whitten as vice president of global marketing.

Sharma will be responsible for Jscrambler’s global go-to-market, sales, marketing, partner, and finance operations. Whitten will lead all aspects of brand, messaging, product marketing, demand generation, field marketing, content marketing, and sales enablement.

Sharma, with over two decades of technology and cybersecurity leadership, previous held roles at VMware (Broadcom), Puppet (Perforce), Sumo Logic, and Atos.

Whitten has also held various leadership positions at companies, including CA Technologies (Broadcom), SecureWorks, Guardent (Verisign), and, most recently, ReversingLabs.

New SOTI tool maps, visualizes mobile device metrics

Mississauga-based SOTI, a provider of mobile and IoT device management offerings, recently released SOTI XSight Live View, a visualization tool that the company said “maps and visualizes metrics such as location, signal strength and speed alongside business data such as inventory levels, delivery status and other priorities required by the business.”

According to a release, it is the first offering of its kind “to provide a holistic view on business and mobile device data, empowering organizations across industries to visualize operations in real time.

“Until now, businesses lacked a transparent view of frontline operations, leading to increased operational costs, inefficiency and e-waste in workforce management. Additionally, blind spots in these areas expose companies to vulnerabilities and risks in compliance, cybersecurity and quality.”

Industries ranging from retail and healthcare to transportation and logistics, it said, “obtain a crystal-clear view of mobile device fleet status and performance.”

Nominations open for CDN Channel Innovation Awards

Each year, Channel Daily News celebrates the best in innovation from Canada’s IT channel. Do you know – or are you – a solution provider who pushed the envelope last year? We want to know what you/they did – and how it helped the client. Winning solutions will be celebrated at the Channel Innovation Awards on Thursday, April 18. Deadline for nominations is March 1.

You can submit nominations in any of the following categories – and yes, you can nominate yourself:

Data Analytics Master: Recognizing innovation in data or analytics offerings that solves a business problem/challenge or creates additional value for clients

Innovator(s) of the Year: Recognizing any initiative or a solution that has helped a partner or client succeed in an extraordinary fashion

Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind: Recognizing innovative initiatives that increased collaboration, communication, and productivity in the workplace

Cybersecurity Ninja: Recognizing an innovation in the form of a new or enhanced security offering that results in increased cybersecurity protection for new and existing clients

AI Trailblazer: Recognizing innovation in employing artificial intelligence technologies to create or transform solutions to deliver significant business impact

C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion: Recognizing an organization that has been working hard to meet challenges around diversity and inclusion