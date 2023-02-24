Channel Bytes February 24, 2023 – Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids pricing; New Kaspersky MSA for MSPs; Optiva announces additional Mulesoft integration; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

CDN Top 100 submissions and Channel Innovation Award nominations open

Nominations for the 2023 Channel Innovation Awards are now open; deadline is Mar. 10. Here’s your opportunity to celebrate your company’s innovations in six categories, ranging from data analytics to remote work and collaborative workspaces.

It’s also time to make your submissions for the Channel Daily News 2023 Top 100 Solution Providers list, open to all Canadian solution providers registered and conducting business in Canada. Deadline for submissions is Mar. 3, and results will be revealed during the Channel Innovation Awards gala on April 26.

Intel announces availability and pricing for new Xeon CPUs

Intel has announced the new Intel Xeon W-3400 and Intel Xeon W-2400 desktop workstation processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids), led by the Intel Xeon w9-3495X, which it says is its most powerful desktop workstation processor ever designed. Built for professional creators, the new processors are designed for media and entertainment, engineering, and data science professionals, with a new compute architecture, faster cores and new embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB) packaging.

Available with up to 56 cores in a single socket, the top-end Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor contains a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache, which the company says delivers up to 28 per cent single-thread and up to 120 per cent multithread performance improvements over the previous generation.

Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 workstation processors were available for pre-order on Feb. 15 from industry partners, with system availability beginning in March. The recommended customer price for the Intel Xeon W Processor family starts at US$359 (Xeon w3-2423) and scales up to US$5,889 (Xeon w9-3495X).

Cybersecurity vendor Armis appoints new president

Armis, an asset visibility and security company, this week announced the promotion of Brian Gumbel to the position of president. Gumbel will provide enhanced go-to-market (GTM) strategic guidance across the entire business as it continues to accelerate its growth and prepares for a future IPO.

“(He) came to Armis at a crucial juncture in our company’s journey and has built a world class sales function that is helping to solve some of the largest enterprise security challenges facing public and private organizations today,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and chief executive officer of Armis.

Gumbel is expected to initially focus on expanding Armis’ go-to-market strategies for channel, partner and alliance communities.

Kaspersky North America announces new MSA for MSPs

Kaspersky today announced the launch of Successive Plus MSA, a new Maintenance Service Agreement (MSA) exclusive to Kaspersky’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) community in the U.S. and Canada.

“A direct result of partner feedback, Successive Plus MSA offers a more flexible model for MSPs that need assistance with configuration and best practices, as well as 24×7 support for critical issues,” the company said. “Key benefits of this offering include a priority support line for all break/fix incidents, around the clock priority support line for Severity 1 issues, and support from a local team of senior certified engineers.”

Successive Plus MSA is broken down into four categories of severity. Severity one incidents include those that make a business completely inoperable. Severity two cases are for businesses that have been severely impacted to the point of infection on non-critical endpoints. Severity three incidents are for businesses that have been impacted, but remain functional. Lastly, severity four cases are for businesses that have general requests for non-critical issues and product information.

Optiva unveils additional MuleSoft integration for communication service providers

Optiva Inc., a Toronto-based provider of cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, says it is now offering communication service providers (CSPs) using MuleSoft a new integration to more easily unlock their data, streamline processes across all systems, and ultimately allow teams to deliver truly connected customer experiences faster.

“Optiva’s BSS (business support systems) technology and telecom industry knowledge offers CSPs using MuleSoft the support and tools needed to unlock and unify data from the multitude of growing applications and systems,” it said in a release. “As a Salesforce partner, CSPs using MuleSoft and Optiva’s integration will be able to better unify their data and help customers build a single centralized view of their customers, automate business processes and build connected digital experiences.”

Alliance of Channel Women names Big Impact Winner for Q4 2022

The Alliance of Channel Women (ACW) , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced that Nicole Steele, the director of global channel marketing and enablement at Aryaka Networks, was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q4 2022.

Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees who are living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW Advocacy Committee (now the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee) to encourage women to support each other.

Snowflake launches Telecom Data Cloud

Data cloud company Snowflake this week launched the Telecom Data Cloud, which it said will help telecommunications service providers break down data silos within companies and across the ecosystem.

“Mobile devices and broadband connectivity are now part of every aspect of day-to-day life,” the company said. “For that reason, the telecommunications sector remains a driver of growth, innovation, and disruption for all global businesses, especially in rapidly growing industries such as video streaming, Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual and augmented reality. The revenue shift from traditional products to innovative cross-industry collaboration solutions requires an evolution of the telecommunications business model.”