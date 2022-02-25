3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Deadline for Channel Innovation Award nominations is March 4

Reminder: Nominations are open for CDN’s Channel Innovation Awards, to be presented at the virtual Channel Innovation Conference 2022: Finding the Growth Opportunities on April 26. Nominate yourself or someone else in one or more of six categories (you can make a maximum of three nominations). The deadline for nominations is March 4.

Kyndryl partners with AWS

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer industry-focused enterprise cloud services and solutions. In addition, Kyndryl plans to build out its own internal infrastructure in the cloud, leveraging AWS as a preferred cloud provider. As part of the global partnership, AWS will become a Kyndryl Premier Global Alliance Partner, and Kyndryl will establish an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) to offer customer solutions and services for supporting mission-critical infrastructure, next-generation technologies and modernizing applications and workflows across industries. The companies are also developing an accelerator for VMware Cloud on AWS, leveraging their deep partnerships with VMware.

Cradlepoint launches Cellular Intelligence

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions provider Cradlepoint has announced the launch of Cellular Intelligence, a collection of software-based features that sense, orchestrate, and optimize connections, data plans, and traffic of cellular networking deployments. It offers live stats, health dashboards, cellular data breakdown, and now includes SIM management based on the integration of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator with Cradlepoint’s NetCloud and other databases. Customers can also activate and manage cellular routers, SIMs and data plans from a single pane of glass.

StrikeForce announces reseller agreement

Cybersecurity company StrikeForce Technologies, has announced a new reseller/distributor agreement with Brazil’s Zentek Servicos em Tecnologia. Zentek provides an IT marketplace for banks, insurance carriers, financial services firms, and ISPs, and has been asked to integrate StrikeForce GuardedID and MobileTrust into a bundle of services within an insurance company’s Personal Cyber Insurance policy, Will Lynch, director of channel distribution for StrikeForce explained. The initial launch is expected towards the end of Q2.

Hitachi Vantara launches new offerings for partners

Hitachi Vantara has launched components of what it calls a new unified hybrid cloud model. They include: Virtual Storage Software Block (VSS Block), a software-defined data platform that extends the company’s virtual storage platform to cloud-native applications; VSP E1090, a next-generation mid-range storage array with new virtual storage scale-out capabilities; Hitachi Ops Center Clear Sight, an AI-driven cloud management tool to support the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform with simplified cloud-based reporting and analytics; Hitachi Cloud Connect, to deliver a near-cloud solution with deep integration into public cloud extending the data fabric to support cloud applications from the leading public cloud providers; and Unified Compute Platform RS, a hyper-converged “cloud in a box” offering and cloud data protection appliance to ensure data is secure across a customer’s hybrid cloud operating model.

“The new offerings enable our partner ecosystem to build new solutions for more use cases and deliver more value for their customers,” the company said in its announcement.

UPSTACK on an acquisition roll

New York-based IT services and procurement specialist UPSTACK, which architects and sources customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, acting as a single source for technology services from hundreds of providers along with providing professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions, has had a busy month. On Feb. 2, it announced its acquisition of networking and datacentre consultancy Lunada Partners. On Feb. 15, it merged with telecom consulting and management firm RDS Solutions, and on Feb. 24, it acquired both technology services agency Subsidium Technologies and communications solutions provider and consultant DVP Technologies.