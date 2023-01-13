Channel Bytes January 13, 2023 – Microsoft acquires Fungible; Toronto’s Entangled Networks acquired; New CEO at Appen; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

TRG acquires Real World Communications

TRG, a managed services provider (MSP) that specializes in enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, has acquired Real World Communications (RWC), a Mississauga-based provider of mobility devices and wireless and network solutions.

The news comes just weeks after the Cleveland, Ohio-based company announced a major expansion of its Canadian operations, including a move to a larger facility in Toronto and the launch of an in-house key encryption facility.

“We are constantly searching the market for like-minded partners to support our expansion efforts across Canada and Europe,” said Sean Kennedy, president of TRG. “The RWC team offers critical expertise in many of our core service areas, including healthcare, transportation and logistics and manufacturing.”

Report indicates Apple working on putting touchscreens on Macs

A posting on MacRumors notes that, despite years of resistance, Apple is now working on adding touchscreens to Macs, according to a report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The report claims that a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display could be the first touchscreen Mac in 2025.

Gurman wrote that Apple engineers are “actively engaged in the project,” indicating that the company is “seriously considering” producing touchscreen Macs.

The MacRumors posting states that the first touchscreen Macs are likely to use macOS, as Apple is not actively working to combine iPadOS and macOS, according to the report.

Xebia acquires GetInData

IT consultancy and software development company Xebia announced this week that it has acquired Warsaw, Poland-based big data and analytics solution provider GetInData. Details of the transaction were not revealed.

The companies are joining forces to expand their global market reach, the announcement said, adding, “The partnership is a natural evolution of a long-standing relationship between the two companies. They have collaborated on joint projects, attended and presented at the same conferences, always been active members of the big data community, and have colleagues and open-source contributions in common.”

Armughan Ahmad appointed CEO and president at Appen

Artificial intelligence (AI) lifecycle development firm Appen has appointed Armughan Ahmad its new president and chief executive officer (CEO). Ahmad joins the company from KPMG, where he was president and managing partner of Digital. Before that he was the senior vice president and general manager at Dell, where he led the company’s cloud, HPC and solutions business, and oversaw product, engineering, sales, marketing, services and alliances.

Microsoft acquires Fungible

Microsoft this week announced its acquisition of data processing unit (DPU) provider Fungible. DPUs are a relatively new class of programmable processor, evolved from intelligent network cards (smart NICs) which manage data moving through a data centre, offloading networking tasks and helping optimize application performance.

“The Fungible team will join Microsoft’s datacenter infrastructure engineering teams and will focus on delivering multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements,” Microsoft’s announcement said. “Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data centre infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs.”

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

Cloud Software Group lays off staff

Cloud Software Group, created by the merger of Citrix and Tibco, has confirmed that it is laying off 15 per cent of its staff. CEO Tom Krause said in a blog post that, after a review of the business, the company’s plan is to invest more in core products and support “to deliver greater value to our customers.” He noted that the layoffs were practical business decisions, and said, ” We have established a foundation from which we can build a tremendous amount of value for our customers, giving us the cash flow to invest in our products, technology, and the future acquisitions that will put Cloud Software Group on a path to becoming one of the largest software companies in the world.”

IonQ acquires Entangled Networks

Quantum computing firm IonQ has announced its first acquisition, Toronto-based Entangled Networks, which focuses on enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors. As part of the transaction, the two companies will join to launch IonQ Canada.