Channel Bytes January 20, 2023 – Microsoft announces GA of Azure OpenAI; 24-7 Intouch rebrands; Pia aiDesk for MSPs; and more

CrowdStrike adds former SentinelOne execs to its leadership team

CrowdStrike has announced that two new executives have joined its leadership team, both focusing on the company’s channel and small business segments. Daniel Bernard has been appointed chief business officer, and Raj Rajamani has been named chief product officer, DICE (Data, Identity, Cloud and Endpoint).

Bernard and Rajamani most recently served as the chief marketing officer and chief product officer respectively at SentinelOne.

New Pia offering designed to free up resources for MSPs

Pia this week launched Pia aiDesk, an automation platform that integrates with existing IT service management (ITSM) tools to simplify processes, free up resources, and improve operational efficiencies for managed services providers (MSPs).

“Getting the service desk right has always been a pain point for MSPs,” said Christian Pacheco, founder and chief executive officer of the Australian firm. “An AI-first approach to improving operational efficiency through process optimization, Pia reduces the time technicians spend on Level 1 and Level 2 support tickets. With Pia, MSPs will be able to reduce their workloads, resolve tickets faster, and improve ticket closure rates.”

24-7 Intouch rebrands

Winnipeg-based customer experience management, digital engagement, and technology solution provider 24-7 Intouch announced this week that it has changed its corporate name to IntouchCX to, it said in a release, “better align with its accelerated growth, new solution offerings, and positioning as a market innovator.”

“We recognized there was an opportunity for us to rebrand ourselves to further showcase our commitment to innovating in an industry that really needs it,” said Greg Fettes, founder and chief executive officer of IntouchCX.

Infinidat launches expanded partner program support

Infinidat , a provider of enterprise storage products, has announced a series of new initiatives, extensions, and updates to its channel partner program worldwide. The company said it continues to “invest heavily in providing support for partners, with channel revenue contribution up 52 per cent year-to-year globally.”

Additions include a new sales enablement and training program − the Infuziast Certified Partner Program − along with regional program enhancements, such as channel partner advisory boards.

Microsoft announces GA of Azure OpenAI Service

This week, Microsoft announced the general availability of its Azure OpenAI Service, which includes GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2. The company says that ChatGPT will be added to the portfolio soon.

Availability is restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the standards for responsible and ethical AI principles that Microsoft has set and published, it said. Customers are required to apply for access describing their intended use-case or application before they are given access to the service.

Blueprint Software Systems selected to be preferred RPA Migration Technology partner for Microsoft’s global RPA migration program.

Toronto-based Blueprint Software Systems this week announced that it has been selected to be a preferred RPA Migration Technology partner for Microsoft’s global RPA migration program. The program is designed to help customers migrate existing robotic process automation (RPA) estates to Microsoft Power Automate for Desktop (PAD).

The company said in its announcement that, with Blueprint’s RPA migration solution, organizations can now transition to Power Automate for Desktop while saving 60-75 per cent of the time and costs associated with re-coding the automations manually from scratch.