3 min read

Aryaka launches global partner program

Managed SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) provider Aryaka has launched its Accelerate Global Partner Program, unifying its go-to-market strategy under a single program. It builds on the November 1, 2021 introduction of the Aryaka Accelerate Agent Partner Program for commission-based sales agents and technology services brokerages (TSBs) by extending benefits tailored to match partner business strategies across all regions, and includes an expanded channel team; increased total addressable market (TAM) of businesses of all sizes; simplified packaging and pricing; a new co-managed network option; last-mile services revenue; training and certification; sales and marketing alignment to enable sales and marketing activities such as strategic account mapping, marketing resources, co-investment in co-marketing and co-selling; all-new account-based sales and marketing programs to generate leads for qualified partners; sales incentives tailored to partner types, such as commission multipliers and increased margin opportunities; and customer success managers (CSMs) devoted to retaining and growing partners’ accounts.

Proofpoint adds capabilities to Canadian datacentre

Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has announced that in addition to providing email protection and information archiving solutions to Canadian customers, it can now also provide its full advanced threat detection capabilities within its Canadian datacentre. Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) helps detect, analyze, and block advanced threats targeting people through email using malicious attachments and URLs and also gives customers visibility into their most attacked people, providing them with actionable insights such as actor objectives and forensic details of an attack. Its entire detection ensemble, including static analysis, sandboxing, and machine learning-based technology, can now be run from within Canada, satisfying ever-increasing requirements for data residency.

Earlier this month, the company also announced its acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) powered data protection provider Dathena, adding AI-based data classification to its information and cloud security platform.

VMware to host Partner Leadership Summit

On February 17, 2022, VMware is hosting its virtual Canada Partner Leadership Summit from 10:30 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. EST, to allow partners with manager + titles the opportunity to hear about the company’s strategy, future direction, and roadmap, as well as get a sneak peek at the current and future state of VMware partner programs, incentives and services. Attendees will hear from key business unit leaders and learn how the focus on software-as-a-service (SaaS) and its consumption are pivotal to VMware’s strategy and go-to-market.

CDW Canada partners with Devo to bring new managed SIEM offering to Canadian customers

Technology solutions provider CDW Canada and cloud-native logging and security analytics platform provider Devo Technology have partnered to bring Devo’s logging and security analytics platform to security teams across Canada.

“Expanding our cybersecurity capabilities to include Devo’s advanced security analytics capabilities is exciting for us, as it strengthens our commitment to providing the highest quality IT and cloud solutions to our Canadian customers,” said Theo van Wyk, head of cybersecurity at CDW Canada.

Zomentum acquires Goolash to plug MSP revenue leaks

Zomentum, makers of the Revenue Platform for technology partners, has announced that it has acquired Goolash, a SaaS license management and billing reconciliation platform. The Goolash application helps managed service providers (MSPs) stop revenue leakage from SaaS licenses sold, but not billed. It offers automated billing integration between major vendors and professional service automation (PSA) systems, automating the SaaS billing process and creating contracts in the PSA for every SaaS license sold. It automatically keeps track of any changes, subscriber additions, or new products, removing the need for manual intervention.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Cato Networks and Expereo announce worldwide channel partnership

Secure access service edge (SASE) provider Cato Networks and managed network solutions provider Expereo have announced that Expereo will be offering Cato SASE Cloud services worldwide. Cato has also certified Expereo as an MSP Premium Partner, the highest certification Cato awards MSPs, attesting, it said, to the thorough SASE training and expertise of the Expereo team.

Along with its extensive design and implementation experience, Expereo brings global reach, delivering last-mile access in over 190 countries. The companies said that the partnership will enable enterprises to choose one global provider for SASE, from design until deployment.