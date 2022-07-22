Channel Bytes July 22, 2022 – Security services edge market grew 40 percent in Q1;5G cloud networking for enterprises; IT risks from climate change; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Heatwaves put IT at risk: analyst

Both Oracle and Google Cloud datacentres in London, UK, suffered temperature-related outages this week – the extreme heat overwhelmed their cooling systems. Global Data analyst Sarah Coop notes, “Given that climate change will mean more frequent extreme weather events, data center outages like the one experienced by Google Cloud will also become more and more common.

“As COVID-19 forced many companies to migrate to the cloud, which typically relies on off-premises data centers, this tech has become indispensable to business operations. While costs can be absorbed for one-off heatwaves, a longer-term solution is needed, as data centers continue to grow in importance. It is imperative that effective cooling systems are bought as part and parcel of a data centre, or companies are risking disruption to customers’ services. Further, these should preferably be powered by renewable energy, and deploy energy efficiency techniques.”

Inseego announces 5G cloud networking for enterprises

Inseego Corp., a provider of 5G edge cloud solutions, has announced the release of Inseego 5G SD EDGE for enterprises, a 5G cloud networking solution that delivers networking and security through a 5G network fabric, thereby eliminating the need for on-premises custom legacy hardware solutions. Inseego says it enables the industry’s first zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution with distributed security and granular IT control designed exclusively for 5G networks.

Darktrace launches PREVENT

Security firm Darktrace has announced the launch of Darktrace PREVENT, an interconnected set of artificial intelligence (AI) products that deliver a proactive cyber security capability to help organizations pre-empt future cyberattacks. Darktrace PREVENT is the third product area in Darktrace’s delivery of a Cyber AI Loop, a set of AI capabilities which work together autonomously to optimize an organization’s state of security through a continuous feedback loop.

The company says that PREVENT uses AI to ‘think like an attacker,’ finding pathways to an organization’s most critical assets from inside and outside. Underpinned by AI that ‘knows you,’ it continuously analyzes the most disruptive attacks for an organization and feeds that information back into DETECT and RESPOND solutions to support continuous learning and automation to harden systems.

OutSystems joins SAP PartnerEdge program

Low-code development software vendor OutSystems has announced it has become an official member of the SAP PartnerEdge program, with a Build focus, underscoring its commitment to providing high-value low-code to businesses using SAP solutions. Customers can leverage free, pre-built code components and integrations, including ones built specifically for SAP solutions, in the OutSystems Forge – the company’s open source repository of reusable, open code modules, connectors, UI components, and business solutions that help speed app delivery. New Forge offerings include a UI theme pack for SAP Fiori to help customers integrate visually with other SAP applications.

The company offers a community-supported free edition of its product that lets up to 100 users try it out, building web and mobile apps and deploying them in a database of up to 2 GB.

Haivision unveils mission-critical visual collaboration platform

Haivision Systems Inc., a global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming, networking, and visual collaboration solutions, has announced the release of Haivision Command 360, its next-generation critical visual collaboration platform for today’s extended operations and command and control environments. Command 360 enables response teams to make real-time decisions by centralizing all video, data, communication, and visualization sources into a fully secure multi-site video wall solution.

Vade enters distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics

AI-based email security solutions provider Vade has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics in which Vade for M365, Vade’s flagship cybersecurity solution for Microsoft 365, is available through ArrowSphere. Vade for M365 is an AI-based cybersecurity solution for Microsoft 365 that empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to build a scalable managed security service with a single solution.

“We’re really excited to begin our relationship with Arrow in North America and to expand Vade’s footprint in the channel,” said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. “Vade’s cybersecurity expertise is a perfect fit for MSPs who want to break into cybersecurity or expand their cybersecurity offerings with an easy-to-use solution that is designed for their needs.”

SASE’s security services edge market heats up 40 per cent in Q1 2022

A quarterly report by analyst firm Dell’Oro Group finds that the Security Services Edge (SSE) market grew 40 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y) and was over US$800 M in Q1 2022. SSE is a new market that combines cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Architecture (ZTNA), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) technologies.

Mauricio Sanchez, research director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group, noted, “In the age of distributed apps and hybrid work, enterprises increasingly prefer cloud-delivered security over traditional on-premises solutions.”

Additional highlights from the inaugural SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report include: