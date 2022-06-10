Channel Bytes June 10, 2022 – Microsoft reorgs HoloLens group; BlackBerry enhances partner program; ConnectWise partners on cyber insurance for MSPs; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Advantech and Actility launch joint solution to deploy enterprise IoT LoRaWAN networks

Advantech and Actility have announced the launch of a new joint solution for deploying and managing private LoRaWAN networks on customer premises, combining Advantech IPC with embedded Actility software. The Edge Solution-Ready Package consists of Advantech’s new generation UNO-2000 series of industrial Embedded Automation Computers with a preinstalled version of Actility LoRaWAN network server, ThingPark Enterprise, for set-up on customer premises. The fully on-premises installation ensures service continuity that does not depend on Internet access and makes it easier to comply with the stringent end to end security policies of industrial sites. It can interconnect with other on-premises private LoRaWAN networks, ThingPark Enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud networks, or public LPWAN networks through standard LoRaWAN peering and roaming. The software is pre-installed under an upgradable 3-month trial license.

The Apache Software Foundation announces Apache AGE as a top-level project

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, has announced Apache AGE as a Top-Level Project (TLP). Apache AGE (“A Graph Extension”) is a PostgreSQL extension that adds graph query functionality to PostgreSQL. Through using the Cypher query language in accordance with the openCypher specification, users can access, store and query graph data using PostgreSQL, read and write nodes and edges stored in Postgres, as well as use various algorithms such as variable length edge traversal to analyze data in AGE. It can also perform hybrid queries, which use both openCypher and SQL together and allow data to move between the regular relational database and the graph representation that AGE provides.

AGE is in use across a variety of user organizations, including government agencies, research and education institutions, and utility providers, among others.

Microsoft reorgs HoloLens group



Microsoft has announced that it is reorganizing its HoloLens group, according to a statement from the company, “in order to accelerate business growth, build leadership capability and to further align Microsoft’s work on the Metaverse going forward.” The Mixed Reality Hardware (IVAS and HoloLens) teams will join the Windows + Devices organization, and the Mixed Reality Presence and Collaboration teams will join the Teams organization. HoloLens boss Alex Kipman, who has been under a cloud recently over allegations of inappropriate behaviour and a toxic environment in his team, will leave the company after spending two months helping with the transition.

BlackBerry helps channel partners tap exploding managed security service market

BlackBerry has announced a number of enhancements to the BlackBerry Partner Program to help Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) capture the exploding demand among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for 24x7x365 Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, a market which industry experts expect will grow from US$22.45 billion in 2020 to US$77.01 billion by 2030.

Enhancements include:

Greater cybersecurity protection for customers and more to sell – New products and services are now available to MSSPs, including CylanceGUARD, CylancePERSONA, and CylanceGATEWAY.

– New products and services are now available to MSSPs, including CylanceGUARD, CylancePERSONA, and CylanceGATEWAY. Increased support and field seller alignment – Commitment to significantly increase the size of BlackBerry’s channel team, doubling employee headcount in roles such as partner management, customer success, and channel enablement to ensure partners have the technical and sales support to compete and win in the crowded EDR/XDR market. BlackBerry has also introduced seller compensation on MSSP deals to encourage field alignment and to embrace MSSPs as a critical route to market.

– Commitment to significantly increase the size of BlackBerry’s channel team, doubling employee headcount in roles such as partner management, customer success, and channel enablement to ensure partners have the technical and sales support to compete and win in the crowded EDR/XDR market. BlackBerry has also introduced seller compensation on MSSP deals to encourage field alignment and to embrace MSSPs as a critical route to market. More comprehensive training – New BlackBerry Cyber Security Administrator (BCSA) technical training – aimed at MSSPs who will be configuring, managing, and troubleshooting BlackBerry UES products.

– New BlackBerry Cyber Security Administrator (BCSA) technical training – aimed at MSSPs who will be configuring, managing, and troubleshooting BlackBerry UES products. Marketing incentives – Expanded the ‘Protect and Earn’ partner incentive program that rewards MSSPs for uncovering and closing net-new BlackBerry logos. Partners earn cash-based rewards which are determined by the qualifying closed deal’s Total Contract Value, with no limits

– Expanded the ‘Protect and Earn’ partner incentive program that rewards MSSPs for uncovering and closing net-new BlackBerry logos. Partners earn cash-based rewards which are determined by the qualifying closed deal’s Total Contract Value, with no limits New pricing – New flexible licensing and pricing options built to match the way MSSPs do business with customers.

– New flexible licensing and pricing options built to match the way MSSPs do business with customers. New MSSP-focused aid in partner business development including demand generation and sales support via proposal-based marketing funds, case studies, strategic Go-To-Market engagement and access to inside sales resources.

DigiCert acquires DNS Made Easy

DigiCert, Inc., a global provider of Digital Trust, has announced that it has acquired DNS Made Easy, a global provider of enterprise-grade managed Domain Name System (DNS) services, as well as its affiliated brands, including Constellix. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This expands DigiCert’s digital trust portfolio to include managed DNS services with one of the fastest DNS response times and global availability. It also enables DigiCert and its reseller partners to offer customers a seamless approach to certificate lifecycle management, including more efficient domain control validation, an integrated DNS and certificate experience, and simplified DNS configuration.

ConnectWise announces cyber insurance partnership to help MSPs

At its manager service provider (MSP)-focused cybersecurity conference, IT Nation Secure, ConnectWise unveiled a new partnership between ConnectWise, ControlCase and Fifthwall Solutions to provide the education, automation and rate-quote-bind assistance needed to help MSPs prepare for and procure insurance, eliminating dozens of steps they and their customers would otherwise have to take. More specifically, ControlCase built a ConnectWise Manage application that guides the MSP through a cybersecurity assessment. When partners and customers are ready, Fifthwall Solutions is then available to provide insurance quotes from over 35 providers.