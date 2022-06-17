Channel Bytes June 17, 2022 – Nominations open for Women in IT Channel awards; Forrester’s State of Cloud; The Journey to Make a Difference; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Women in IT Channel award nominations open

Channel Daily News is now accepting nominations for Rising Star and Mentor of the Year awards, to be presented at the Women in the IT Channel recognition luncheon at the Art Gallery of Ontario on August 25, 2022. The deadline for submissions is July 8.

Balbix expands channel partnerships

Cybersecurity posture automation firm Balbix has appointed Saurabh Sharma as the vice president of strategic alliances and channels, with the aim of delivering more than half of the company’s revenue through its partner ecosystem by expanding its network with global system integrators (GSIs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs).

Balbix provides automated capabilities around a unified and real-time asset inventory, continuous risk-based vulnerability management, and cyber risk quantification in dollars. It said its partners can extend their portfolios and gain new revenue streams delivering services around these technologies.

Slalom named Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for North America

For the second year in a row, global consulting firm Slalom has been honoured as the 2021 Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for North America for providing exceptional service and enabling joint customer success by innovating, building, and delivering the right combination of Google Cloud and Slalom solutions.

“We’re excited to recognize Slalom as our Services Partner of the Year North America based on their rich relationships with customers and excellent services that help customers implement Google Cloud solutions,” said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of global independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships and channels, Google Cloud. “Slalom has played an important role in helping businesses build and innovate in the cloud over this past year, and we’re excited to expand our work together to help customers as they move along their digital transformation journeys.”

Zomentum adds QuickBooks Online integration for Zomentum Grow Sales Acceleration application

Partner Revenue Platform vendor Zomentum has announced that its Zomentum Grow sales acceleration application now integrates with QuickBooks Online to help U.S.-based tech partners reduce data entry and improve invoice accuracy. With the QuickBooks Online integration, Zomentum Grow customers can automatically generate invoices in QuickBooks for sales quotes won in Zomentum Grow. The integration removes redundant data entry work, reduces manual errors, and ensures invoice details are accurately recorded in QuickBooks.

Forrester releases State of Cloud reports for U.S. and Canada

Forrester has released two new reports that explore the latest trends in enterprise cloud adoption and usage across both the U.S. (The State Of Cloud In The US, 2022) and Canada (The State Of Cloud In Canada, 2022). Key findings include:

Among U.S. enterprise infrastructure decision-makers, 94 per cent are using at least one type of cloud deployment — with a majority being hybrid or multicloud. In Canada, this applies to 88 per cent of infrastructure decision-makers. Sixty-four per cent of U.S. and 57 per cent of Canadian infrastructure decision-makers at enterprises, respectively, cite modernization as a top IT/operations priority over the next 12 months. Both U.S. and Canadian enterprises are enlisting global service integrators and managed service providers to aid their cloud journey.

“Cloud native” — a software development approach that utilizes cloud computing to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments — will also become the new normal for both U.S. and Canadian enterprises. Seventy-four per cent of U.S. infrastructure decision-makers say their firms are adopting containers within a platform as a service (PaaS) in an on-premises or public cloud environment. In Canada, 14 per cent of professional developers report regularly using containers on a public cloud, with 16 per cent reporting regular use of serverless.

ViewSonic showcases new collaboration solutions for hybrid environments

ViewSonic has announced a lineup of its latest collaboration solutions for hybrid environments, including next-generation ViewBoard interactive touchscreens for classrooms and meeting rooms, enterprise-centric conferencing solutions such as a new 4K webcam, portable monitors for hybrid workspaces, and gaming monitors for esports arenas. The new display solutions are designed with integrated software, hardware and services designed to advance today’s remote, physical, and virtual environments.

“Because hybrid environments are fluid, businesses are finding that fixed plans or ‘one size fits all’ strategies no longer apply,” said Kenneth Mau, product and channel marketing director at ViewSonic. “Products and services must evolve to meet the changing needs of these new environments. ViewSonic has developed display tools and solutions that can fit these ever-changing environments. … With integrated software, service, and best-in-class support, we’re helping our partners drive growth.”

The Journey to Make a Difference to begin

On June 28, lead Azure solutions architect, Compugen cloud team, Julian Galley will begin a cycling journey from the company’s Calgary office to Compugen’s Richmond Hill, Ontario head office to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research. Follow the trek in real-time thanks to a map powered by Microsoft Azure on The Journey’s website, and, if you’re so inclined, follow the link on that page to donate to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.