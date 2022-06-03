Channel Bytes June 3, 2022 – Unicon adds MSP licensing; ConnectWise Incident Response On-Demand now available; nominations open for LEAD Awards; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

ConnectWise Incident Response On-Demand Service for MSPs now available

ConnectWise has announced that its Incident Response On-Demand Service, which it announced in April, is now available. The service is designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients rapidly respond to attacks and recover from security incidents, by providing direct, around-the-clock access to a team of expert cybersecurity analysts to provide immediate assistance to assess, contain and remediate threats to minimize impact and business disruption.

Alliance of Channel Women seeks nominations for exceptional female tech channel leaders for the 2022 LEAD Awards

The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, has announced a call for nominations for the 2022 ACW LEAD Awards, an initiative that recognizes exceptional women in the channel. In its sixth year, the ACW LEAD Award is presented annually to celebrate women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead. The organization is accepting nominations for the ACW LEAD Award from third parties, or candidates themselves, through June 30, 2022.

Aryaka Networks introduces Aryaka Certified Partner program

Managed SD-WAN and SASE solution provider Aryaka has announced the availability of its new Aryaka Certified Partner (ACP) online training and certification program for sales agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed services providers (MSPs) that are part of the Aryaka Accelerate Channel Partner Program. ACP enables Aryaka Accelerate Partners to gain a comprehensive understanding of Aryaka’s new “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions through easy-to-follow, self-paced online training.

Ordering made easy for integrators with ONE SKU program

Connectivity supplier Covid Inc. has launched a program to help integrators order and manage the connectivity solutions they need for any sized project. ONE SKU allows integrators to create one custom part number for a group of typically ordered items, manage installation projects with ease by grouping items for specific rooms, projects, etc., order items using a single part number, and receive items in a single package.

Pillir launches Goods Movement suite to address ERP supply chain issues

Pillir, a provider of low-code supply-chain solutions for SAP-centric organizations, has launched a new suite of supply chain business applications for ERP and SAP-based environments called the Goods Movement suite. It is part of the company’s Accelerator family of products. The suite includes 16 customizable applications that address a wide range of functions for warehouse management, store operations, logistics, and inventory management. The company is offering a special, limited-time pricing package for the suite, available until October of 2022.

Devo announces $100 million funding round to fuel expansion and acquisitions

Cloud-native logging and security analytics company Devo Technology has announced US$100 million in Series F funding. The new funding will fuel growth in new regions and verticals, accelerate Devo’s delivery of the “autonomous security operations center (SOC)” vision and fund potential new merger and acquisition expansion.

The funding round comes on the heels of Devo’s acquisition of Kognos, an AI-powered threat hunting pioneer, which marked a key step in delivering what Devo calls the autonomous SOC— complete visibility, automation, analytics, and open access to community expertise and content.

Unicon extends its services to include MSP licensing

Thin client software provider Unicon, which offers system houses and managed service providers (MSPs) a customized and future-proof management solution, has launched Scout MSP to allow them to further expand their Workplace-as-a-Service offering, position themselves as a trusted partner and increase their efficiency at the same time. It was developed specifically for the needs of MSPs and opens the potential for IT service providers to extend their “as-a-service offering” such as device-, workplace-, desktop-as-a-service etc. using a highly secure, lean operating system (eLux) and efficient device management (Scout). MSPs can conveniently manage all end devices operated with eLux, in both complex and simple VDI and desktop-as-a-service environments, from one central console.

Unicon’s pay-per-use billing model provides maximum flexibility, allowing system houses to change the number of devices to be managed every month. MSPs can achieve additional cost optimization through an annual upfront agreement. Both reporting and invoicing are automated.