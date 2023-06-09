Channel Bytes June 9, 2023 – Nominations open for Women in the IT Channel awards; New CMO at MSP360; Commvault adds security features; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Nominate now for the CDN Women in the IT Channel awards

Nominations are open for the Women in the IT Channel awards, to be presented at the Women in the IT Channel recognition luncheon at the Aga Khan Museum on Aug. 24. Celebrate the accomplishments of the women in your organizations by nominating them for one of two awards.

The Rising Star award will be presented to an outstanding young woman working in the solution provider community for less than six years who is making a significant difference to an individual company, or the industry as a whole.

The Mentor of the Year award will go to an outstanding role model who exemplifies the ideal image of a mentor. The award will be given to an individual who has established a record of consistent outreach to individuals in the channel over a number of years.

Nominations close on Jul. 14.

Commvault launches new security capabilities and ecosystem integrations

Enterprise data protection provider Commvault has announced new security capabilities across its portfolio, including product integration with Microsoft and CyberArk.

Available in this quarter, the new security features will be managed and delivered through the new Commvault Cloud Command interface. They include:

Commvault Cloud Command – A single platform and UI, offering universal management for all Commvault offerings in an integrated dashboard that provides full telemetry and observability into key Commvault software indicators. It delivers health-at-a-glance, risk levels, security and recovery indicators, and beyond for Commvault investments from a single source.

– A single platform and UI, offering universal management for all Commvault offerings in an integrated dashboard that provides full telemetry and observability into key Commvault software indicators. It delivers health-at-a-glance, risk levels, security and recovery indicators, and beyond for Commvault investments from a single source. Commvault Risk Analysis – Powered by machine learning (ML), this quarantines and protects sensitive data, giving organizations the ability to discover, analyze, and secure sensitive data to help prevent cyber exposure and potential data exfiltration.

– Powered by machine learning (ML), this quarantines and protects sensitive data, giving organizations the ability to discover, analyze, and secure sensitive data to help prevent cyber exposure and potential data exfiltration. Commvault Threat Scan – This fosters the detection of corrupted or suspicious datasets. Businesses can use Threat Scan to locate and quarantine malware and threats from backup content, and help ensure clean recoveries while decreasing the likelihood of reinfection.

– This fosters the detection of corrupted or suspicious datasets. Businesses can use Threat Scan to locate and quarantine malware and threats from backup content, and help ensure clean recoveries while decreasing the likelihood of reinfection. Commvault Auto Recovery – The cyber analysis tool tests recovery readiness at scale and provides a framework for forensic analysis to validate and sanitize points of recovery, aiding in the prevention of future incidents.

– The cyber analysis tool tests recovery readiness at scale and provides a framework for forensic analysis to validate and sanitize points of recovery, aiding in the prevention of future incidents. ThreatWise Advisor – This delivers integrated logic into Commvault backup environments to intelligently recommend decoy placement, and further harden critical workloads.

CIBC, TD, BMO garner praise in new mobile banking study

Three Canadian chartered banks have received a shout-out for their mobile banking applications in a new study from J.D. Power, a firm that specializes in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics.

BMO, CIBC and TD were all recognized by J.D. Power as “Highest in Customer Satisfaction” for their Canadian mobile banking applications. The recognition comes from the J.D. Power 2023 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study, which includes feedback from more than 1,500 banking customers surveyed across Canada.

PulseIR announces launch of its ParcelPal platform

Investor relations and communications company PulseIR this week launched its mobile technology and communications platform, ParcelPal.

PulseIR says it will deliver “a data-driven, digital IR marketing platform to enhance IR communications and investor engagement.”

The implementation of PulseIR, a release stated, will allow for two-way, direct-to-lock screen messaging between a company and its investors, automated, real-time communication through SMS or push notifications, communication segmentation – a company can connect with specific shareholders or groups, or contact the entire database of investors, provide contact lookup capabilities, analytics and insights on company metrics, and functionality as a CRM database with CSV import and export capabilities.

MSP360 promotes industry veteran to CMO

MSP360, a provider of backup and IT management offerings for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has promoted Kurt Abrahams to chief marketing officer (CMO). He previously served as the company’s vice president of marketing. He will report directly to MSP360 chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Helwig.

Abrahams has held several leadership positions in marketing at various B2B technology companies over the past 15 years. Prior to MSP360, he led the development and implementation of numerous internal and external marketing and communications initiatives for an artificial intelligence (AI) company in the cybersecurity space.

Broadband access equipment market grew in Q1: Dell'Oro

A recent report by research firm Dell’Oro Group reveals that while total global revenue for the overall broadband access equipment market grew by seven per cent, year over year (Y/Y), in Q1 2023, the spending on devices such as modems that connect broadband subscribers fell by seven per cent. However, residential wireless LAN devices increased by five per cent Y/Y, driven by consumer upgrades to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E.

“For many service providers, broadband subscriber growth is slowing, resulting in a reduced need for new CPE (customer premises equipment),” said Dell’Oro group vice president Jeff Heynen. “Meanwhile, infrastructure purchases are strong as providers continue to expand their footprints and replace legacy copper networks.”

Cloud-based IVA vendor Mosaicx looking for partners

Cloud-based vendor of intelligent voice assistant (IVA) solutions Mosaicx is seeking agents to partner with it who can, it says, “identify companies struggling to understand their AI options and work together with our sales team to present the best solution to fit their needs.

“Mosaicx carries out natural-sounding, vocal conversations with a company’s customers and employees, and unlike most software tools, our team will continue to partner with you and your prospects for the long haul.”

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.