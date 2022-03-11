3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Nominations for Top Women in Cybersecurity now open

Each year, ITWC and the Women in Security and Resilience Alliance (WISECRA) honours 20 of Canada’s outstanding women working in cybersecurity across private, public, not-for-profit, and academic sectors. The honourees were selected based on the strength of nominations from the Canadian security community and the peers of the exceptional women in Canadian cybersecurity.

If you know a Canadian woman with more than three years of experience in the Canadian cybersecurity field, public, private or the not-for-profit sectors, you can nominate them for recognition today. Self-nominations are welcomed. The deadline for nominations is April 29, 2022.

Ethernet adapter market smashes previous record to reach US$935 million in Q4 2021

The ethernet adapter market is enjoying strong growth that is expected to continue, according to a report from the Dell’Oro Group, which anticipates smart NICs will help propel the market to 19 per cent revenue growth in 2022.

Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group, noted that “revenue growth was attributed to the increased adoption of higher-speed and Smart NIC ports, as server vendors and cloud service providers gear up to transition to next-generation networks and server platforms. Despite the market reaching new heights, vendors continue to be challenged by on-going supply constraints which limited shipments.”

Ingram Micro Cloud achieves AWS DevOps competency status

Ingram Micro Cloud has announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. To achieve the status, Ingram Micro Cloud had to pass a rigorous audit, referencing successful customer use cases that had been completed by the COE, a team of certified technical resources delivering professional services at Ingram Micro Cloud. The audit also reviewed the process and methodologies being delivered through the COE, validating its extensive knowledge and capability of delivering DevOps solutions on AWS. This designation recognizes that Ingram Micro Cloud has demonstrated deep expertise in delivering DevOps solutions that help partners and their customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices (CI/CD) and help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Datacentre CAPEX is projected to increase by double digits this year

According to a recently published report from analyst firm Dell’Oro Group, most of the major cloud service providers will undergo an expansion cycle this year, which would lift worldwide data center CAPEX by double-digits to exceed US$240 billion in 2022. However, it believes persistent supply chain constraints could limit growth. It expects that server unit shipments will return to double-digit growth this year, as the constraints ease.

“The market is primed for further acceleration this year as vendors navigate through the ongoing sourcing challenges,” said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “New data center footprint, network upgrade cycle, and the continued adoption of accelerated computing are expected to drive higher spending among the major cloud service providers and enterprise customers.”

InteractiveTel launches TotalCX Customer Experience Platform

AI-driven communications services and customer interaction analytics provider InteractiveTel has announced the launch of its TotalCX Customer Experience Platform. The TotalCX solutions suite combines AI and automation with people power to help automotive dealers accelerate decision-making that results in better service, faster sales, and more satisfied customers. Its end-to-end sales and service intelligence engine work with any on-premises or cloud-based phone system, including InteractiveTel’s Hosted PBX.

TotalCX also includes two new people-powered solutions:

SenseiCX Call Performance Training helps trainees master the customer experience skills required to help dealers drive revenue and customer satisfaction.

helps trainees master the customer experience skills required to help dealers drive revenue and customer satisfaction. GuardianCX Alert Response Team employs expert call center agents to respond to alerts, get mishandled calls back on track, or save missed sales opportunities. The service utilizes a domestic call center exclusively serving the automotive industry.

Vcinity announces turnkey hybrid cloud solution

Vcinity has announced a turnkey hybrid cloud solution powered by Dell Technologies. The solution provides unbounded access to data anywhere, anytime, from any place, with seamless integration into a hybrid, multi-cloud environment. It accesses data in-place without moving it or, if needed, moves it faster than existing UDP or TCP-based methods. Vcinity’s collaboration with Dell’s OEM Engineered Solutions program enables customers to purchase the solution through their existing Dell contracts.