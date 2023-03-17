Channel Bytes March 17, 2023 – SolarWinds announces partner awards; TrueFort launches global channel partner program; Dell’Oro reports on ethernet and data centre markets; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

SolarWinds announces winners of Americas 2023 Partner Summit awards

SolarWinds, a secure observability and IT management software company, has announced the winners of its North America and Latin America Partner Awards. The awards were issued at the SolarWinds Americas 2023 Transform Partner Summit and highlight the achievements, performance, and contribution of the company’s channel partners across the continent.

The North American and Latin American winners:

North America Distributor of the Year: Climb Channel Solutions

North America Transform Partner of the Year: SHI

North America Breakthrough Award: SHI

North America Excellence in Customer Retention: SHI

North America Excellence in New Business Development: CDW

North America Excellence in Marketing: Climb Channel Solutions

North America Excellence in Subscription Sales: SHI

North America Personal Achievement: lan Holt from Corona Technical Services

North America Excellence in Enablement: Loop1

Latin America Distributor of the Year: ADISTEC CORP.

Latin America Transform Partner of the Year: E-DEA NETWORKS S.A.S

Latin America Breakthrough Award: E-DEA NETWORKS S.A.S

Latin America Excellence in Customer Retention: E-DEA NETWORKS S.A.S

Latin America Excellence in New Business Development: FULLECOTEL S.A.C

Latin America Excellence in Subscription Sales: E-DEA NETWORKS S.A.S

Latin America Excellence in Marketing: ADISTEC CORP.

Latin America Personal Achievement: Guillermo Gonelli from Knowledge Consulting KC LATAM

Latin America Excellence in Enablement: Aeon Informatica Ltda.

TrueFort launches TrueFort Trust global channel partner program

Lateral movement protection company TrueFort has announced the TrueFort Trust Partner Program for IT solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, managed service providers/managed security service providers (MSPs/MSSPs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to deliver custom workload, lateral attack and microsegmentation security solutions. The company says that the program uses a channel friendly model that allows partners to capitalize on new market opportunities to generate new recurring revenue streams.

TrueFort partner program details:



Enables partners to differentiate their offerings via TrueFort’s integrated lifecycle approach to microsegmention, service account protection, workload hardening, and file integrity monitoring

Provides automation to trigger response in ticketing systems, configuration management databases (CMDBs), and security operations centre (SOC) tools

Partner participation profitability and gamified incentives

Access to a knowledge base of sales assets, use cases, and technical collateral

Deal registration to reduce channel conflict and provide opportunity protection

Sandbox license to TrueFort Platform to demonstrate use cases and capabilities to prospects and customers

Marketing support and market development funds for joint programs, events and Go-to-Market initiatives

Dedicated sales and system engineering support for successful deployments

Partner enablement and training resources

Dedicated partner account team

Differentiated partner levels, providing greater value based on engagement and joint opportunities

Ethernet adapter market grew by 40 per cent in 2022: Report

According to a new report from Dell’Oro Group, the worldwide ethernet adapter market grew 40 per cent in 2022. This year, however, the research firm expects the market to moderate as server vendors lower their inventory levels in anticipation of lower enterprise demand, and the major cloud service providers undergo a capex digestion cycle.

“The ethernet adapter market achieved record revenue growth in 2022, primarily from the shift of product mix to higher speed ports and higher prices , ” said Baron Fung, research director at Dell’Oro. “However, the market is changing rapidly, as the market shifted from a supply-constrained environment to one that is oversupplied with vendors reducing inventory levels.”

Endor Labs unveils channel program

This week Endor Labs, creators of the Dependency Lifecycle Management platform helping development and security teams maximize the use of open source software (OSS), announced its 100 per cent commitment to the channel and launched Endor Labs Hyperdrive, a global partner program designed to create powerful technology combinations for supply chain security, dependency selection and lifecycle management. Inaugural partners include CleverBits, Fortifire, Grant Thornton, Intuitive Cloud, TachTech, Tevora and Zinfinity.

The company says that, with the Endor Labs platform, the entire OSS lifecycle can be seamlessly managed, all the way from dependency selection through remediation and management. “Companies get to select better dependencies, then manage and update them optimally, and gain enhanced visibility through the dependency graph. There is also vulnerability detection based on known and unknown indicators of risk, along with prioritization and remediation. The technology helps create comprehensive SBOMs (software bills of materials) and eases compliance management,” it said in a release.

“Hyperdrive partners will receive the full complement of expert presales support, solution deployment, and ongoing customer success. Hyperdrive partners directly benefit from unlocking new services revenue streams from advising, building and running OSS lifecycle programs. Endor Labs understands the immense value of ecosystem partners and is committed to a channel first go-to-market strategy.”

Hyperdrive is available to partners in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Global data centre capex grew 15 per cent in 2022: Dell’Oro

Global data centre capital expenditure (capex) grew by 15 per cent in 2022, according to a report by analyst firm Dell’Oro Group, however the company predicts that cloud and enterprise data centre spending growth will decline to single digits in 2023. It noted that the top ten cloud service providers accounted for 48 per cent of the 2022 spend.

“The hyperscale cloud service providers have undergone a robust expansion cycle for three straight years while navigating through a supply constraint environment,” said Baron Fung, senior research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Enterprises also increased their IT spending from digital transformation initiatives. However, the market is due for a pullback as the hyperscalers are at the end of their expansion cycle and seek to improve efficiencies, and the enterprises will scrutinize expenditures more carefully in an uncertain economic environment, thus, shifting from a supply-constrained environment to one that is oversupplied as demand softens in certain sectors.”