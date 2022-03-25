3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Digital Transformation (DX) Award nomination deadline extended

The ITWC Digital Transformation (DX) Awards nomination deadline has been extended until April 1 (no joke). Are you proud of what your team has accomplished? Did you have an initiative that you’ve poured your heart into that has changed your organization forever? Then nominate your initiative for a 2022 Digital Transformation Award in one of five categories: Large Private Sector; Small Private Sector; Large Public Sector; Small Public Sector/Not-for-Profit; Digital Disruptor, and then join us on May 25 and 26, 2022 for two half-day virtual sessions featuring keynote presentations, panels, breakout networking opportunities, and award presentations.

Register now for the Top 100 Solution Providers Gala

Join the CDN virtual event on April 26, 2022, 12:30 – 3:00 PM ET and witness the reveal of the 2022 Channel Innovation Awards winners as well as Canada’s Top 100 Solution Providers. This virtual gala will honour outstanding innovation and Canadian organizations that provide exceptional customer value in the channel industry. In addition to creating the Top 100 ranking, the information collected is used to create a snapshot of the channel, with information on trends, hiring inclinations, and product preferences. Every attendee will receive a copy of this Benchmark report.

Cloudflare announces global Channel and Alliance Partner Awards for 2021

This week, Cloudflare announced the North American winners of its global Channel Partner Awards for 2021, recognizing partners who kept expanding their solutions and services capabilities and accelerated their growth with Cloudflare and the platform, which include:

GSI Partner of the Year : Accenture Federal Services

: Accenture Federal Services MSP Partner of the Year : Rackspace Technology

: Rackspace Technology Channel Partner of the Year : Optiv

: Optiv Distributor Partner of the Year : AVANT

: AVANT Rising Star Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Thursday is World Backup Day

Thursday, March 31 has been designated World Backup Day, a day for raising awareness about the importance of backups. The initiative’s site notes, “It’s not only a day for backing up your data, it’s also a day to talk about the enormous task of preserving our increasingly digital heritage and cultural works for future generations. It is a day for people and technical experts to take a look at how their data lives and learn why they should take steps to preserve it.” Learn more here about the initiative, which is supported by heavy hitters such as Amazon and Dell Technologies.

Zomentum launches Zomentum Connect, offers partners a “free-forever” plan

Revenue Intelligence Platform vendor Zomentum has announced the availability of Zomentum Connect (formerly Goolash by Zomentum), an automated software as a service (SaaS) license management and billing reconciliation solution. The tool enables technology partners to automatically reconcile client SaaS licenses with client accounts to ensure accurate billing. Along with the launch, the company is offering technology partners a full functionality, “free-forever” version of Zomentum Connect, so they can immediately start reconciling software licenses and billing. The free version, one of four pricing plans, includes three accounts and one integration.

Microsoft delays retirement of Azure AD Graph API and Azure Active Directory Authentication Library

Bowing to customer outcry, Microsoft has announced that it will not retire the Azure Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) and Azure AD Graph API on June 30, 2022 as planned. The Azure AD Graph API retirement date will be postponed through at least the end of 2022, and ADAL retirement is extended from June 30th, 2022 to December 2022. However, it still plans to retire the Azure AD Graph and MSOnline PowerShell licensing assignment APIs and PowerShell cmdlets on August 26, 2022.