Channel Bytes March 3, 2023 – Beyond wins partner excellence award; Ericsson resolves breaches of DPA; CDN Top 100 submissions close today; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

CDN Top 100 submissions close today; Channel Innovation Award nominations still open

Nominations for the 2023 Channel Innovation Awards are open; deadline is Mar. 10. Here’s your opportunity to celebrate your company’s innovations in six categories, ranging from data analytics to remote work and collaborative workspaces.

It’s also time to make your submissions for the Channel Daily News 2023 Top 100 Solution Providers list, open to all Canadian solution providers registered and conducting business in Canada. Deadline for submissions is Mar. 3, and results will be revealed during the Channel Innovation Awards gala on April 26.

Learn more and nominate/submit here.

Beyond Technologies wins SAP award

Montreal-based Beyond Technologies has received a SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 in the service excellence category.

Awards were presented this week by SAP to the top-performing partners in the North America region that, according to a release, “have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.”

Ericsson, U.S. DOJ resolve issue relating to 2019 DPA

Ericsson announced yesterday that it has reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding breaches of its 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA). Under the agreement, and as provided for by the DPA, Ericsson will enter a guilty plea regarding previously deferred charges relating to conduct prior to 2017.

In addition, it will pay a fine of US$206.7 million, and said in a statement that the entry of the plea agreement will bring the 2019 DPA to an end.

Company CEO Börje Ekholm said “taking this step means that the matter of the breaches is now resolved. This allows us to focus on executing our strategy while driving continued cultural change across the company with integrity at the center of everything we do. This resolution is a stark reminder of the historical misconduct that led to the DPA.

“We have learned from that, and we are on an important journey to transform our culture. To be a true industry leader, we must be a market and technology leader while also being a leader in how we conduct our business.”

New Aptum offering addresses data sovereignty needs

Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, this week launched Multi-Tenant Cloud (MTC), a virtual data centre offering it said provides the ability to deploy virtual machines, virtual appliances, and other services in a multi-tenant environment using a consumption-based billing model.

According to the company, MTC was designed with “today’s businesses’ needs in mind, regardless of their size. Available in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., the new private cloud service ensures an organization’s data is stored in the region where they’ve deployed it, thereby meeting compliance and data sovereignty requirements.”

“For many organizations on a path to digital transformation, compliance and data residency requirements have been problematic,” said Susan Bowen, chief executive officer and president of Aptum Group. “Additionally, running workloads in a public infrastructure isn’t simple; organizations need to consider performance, cost predictability, data security, among other areas. Our MTC solution directly addresses those needs.”

Intel launches products supporting 5G at MWC

This week at MWC in Barcelona, Intel launched a series of products to support telecom operators, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and other vendors making the move from fixed-function hardware onto programmable, software-defined platforms.

These included the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, which it said delivers two times the capacity gains, gen over gen, within the same power envelope, and up to an additional 20 per cent power savings with integrated acceleration, and Intel Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software, developed in collaboration with SK Telecom, which it said provides a 30 per cent average run-time CPU power savings.

It also announced an expansion of its Agilex 7 FPGAs and eASIC N5x ASIC devices for cloud, communications, and embedded applications to enable next-generation 400G infrastructure acceleration solutions.

North American optical transport market grew 14 per cent in 2022: Dell’Oro

A recently published report from the Dell’Oro Group revealed that optical transport equipment revenue in North America grew 14 per cent in 2022, surpassing US$4.0 billion. Among the large optical equipment suppliers, Fujitsu and Infinera enjoyed revenue growth that far exceeded the market’s rate of growth, with Fujitsu’s optical equipment revenue growing 80 per cent year-over-year and Infinera’s expanding by 38 per cent.

“Demand for optical systems in North America continued to be robust, surpassing even my lofty expectations,” said Jimmy Yu, vice president at Dell’Oro Group. “The fourth quarter was particularly strong, since many vendors received more component supply than expected, allowing for higher systems shipments. We believe this may possibly be a signal that component shortages are beginning to abate.”