SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Artificial IntelligenceCareers & EducationChannel StrategyCloudCompanies

Channel Bytes March 31, 2023 – Ermetic launches new partner program; Siemens and Humber launch SMART Lab; softgate joins BlackBerry value added integrator program; and more

Lynn Greiner
View from above of office working destop. Copyspace and background of working table.

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

softgate joins BlackBerry’s value-added integrator program

German-based IT company softgate gmbh has announced that it has been confirmed as a value-added integrator (VAI) for BlackBerry QNX.

In making the announcement, the company said it is “deepening its longstanding technological partnership with Blackberry and planning to advance product development based on the industry-leading QNX Neutrino Real Time Operating System (RTOS). The cooperation will focus on strategic expansion in the field of high-quality and safety-critical medical software.”

“We have had a cooperative and successful working relationship with BlackBerry QNX for over 20 years,” said Reinhold Seidelmann, business developer at softgate. “As a partner, we are now looking forward to further joint projects and customers in the embedded software environment.”

Ermetic launches ‘Above the Cloud Channel Partner Program’

Ermetic, a cloud infrastructure security company, has launched its new Above the Cloud Channel Partner Program, with separate offerings tailored to the needs of solution providers and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The redesigned program, it said, provides the resources solution providers need to deliver turnkey cloud security offerings for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments, including the company’s first certification program for its cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP).

Scott Hoard, head of global channel sales for Ermetic, said, “the program is designed to meet the distinct needs of these two types of channel partners. We have also created a certification program that provides the technical skills to set our partners up for success, while improving their efficiency and profitability.”

Humber College, Siemens Canada launch SMART Lab

Humber College is partnering with Siemens Canada to develop a Sustainable Microgrid and Renewable Technology Lab (SMART Lab) at its North Campus in Toronto. The SMART Lab is an educational and experimental environment designed to train students and professionals in the use of a microgrid system, and to conduct research with industry partners.

According to a release, “microgrids are decentralized localized energy systems that can operate independently of the public system or in conjunction with the main power grid using energy sources like wind and solar photovoltaics (PV) to reduce carbon emissions.

“They can adapt to virtually any local requirement and can withstand harsh environments. This resilient, on-site energy production ensures generation, while efficient storage solutions enable reliability of the energy supply.”

Verses Technologies rebrands

Cognitive computing company Verses, which specializes in next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), has changed its name from Verses Technologies Inc. to Verses AI Inc..

The company said in an announcement that the new name was chosen to better reflect the focus of the company’s business.

Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, its flagship offering, GIA, is an intelligent assistant powered by KOSM, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence.

Upland Software launches ChatGPT-powered offering in beta

Cloud software vendor Upland Software has announced that it is now offering its new AI Knowledge Assistant, powered by ChatGPT, in beta, in its  knowledge management platform, Upland RightAnswers.

In a release, the company said, “the Upland AI Knowledge Assistant combines the capabilities of ChatGPT and RightAnswers’ editing feature to fast-track the creation of high-quality content.

“With the technology built directly into RightAnswers, knowledge workers can streamline the creation of knowledge by simply requesting content related to their topic at hand and receiving a real-time response with full article content, summarization, and identification of keywords.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
BREAKING: “Don’t mess with the regulator,” says Champagne as he clears Rogers-Shaw merger with legal conditions

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

MaRS launches new Growth Acceleration Program

Fintech
MaRS, a non-profit that supports high-growth startups and scale-ups...

World Backup Day: Time to think about the task few IT pros want

Infrastructure
Today is the day IT honours an unsung hero:...

BREAKING: “Don’t mess with the regulator,” says Champagne as he clears Rogers-Shaw merger with legal conditions

Communications & Telecom
After two extended deadlines, countless legal hurdles and a...

Popular this week

ITWC network