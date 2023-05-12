Channel Bytes May 12, 2023 – Register for the ITWC Digital & Leadership Conference; Dell and Teradata partner on data and analytics; CWTA rebrands; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Dell partners with Teradata on data and analytics

Dell Technologies and Teradata have announced a joint offering dubbed Teradata Vantage Solutions Powered by Dell Technologies. It combines Teradata’s Vantage data management and analytics software with Dell’s compute, storage and networking infrastructure and VMware’s private cloud layer in three integrated packages ranging from quick start to enterprise scale.

Teradata Vantage Quick Start is optimized for ease and speed of deployment and is designed to enable customers to start small and scale up to larger deployments, all within the consistent Vantage software environment. The Dell PowerEdge R740xd Server, which is designed to address application performance and acceleration, powers Quick Start.

Teradata Vantage Analytic Archive allows companies to store a large amount of data cost-effectively while still being able to use it for analytics. Analytic Archive is powered by the Dell PowerEdge R640 server together with Dell PowerSwitch and Dell Unity XT Storage that provides flexible hybrid flash and disk storage for high capacity and cost-effective archival applications.

Teradata Vantage Enterprise Data Warehouse unifies and consolidates silos of enterprise data from multiple sources, facilitating broad access in the organization while enabling advanced analytics for complex and mixed workloads with prioritization capabilities. Vantage Enterprise Data Warehouse is powered by the Dell PowerEdge R640 server together with Dell PowerSwitch, Dell PowerVault and ECS Object.

Bell and Air Canada team up to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services

Air Canada and Bell have announced a multi-year partnership to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services to Aeroplan members, as well as to newcomers and visitors to Canada.

Starting May 15, all Aeroplan members will be able to send and receive text-based messages via onboard Wi-Fi, using popular messaging apps including Apple’s iMessage, WhatsApp, and Messenger, on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft across Air Canada’s fleet, including Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flights.

This benefit will also be available to strategic partner airline loyalty members, including customers of United MileagePlus, Lufthansa Group Miles & More, and Emirates Skywards, when their account numbers are associated with an Air Canada booking.

Further, newcomers and visitors to Canada will receive complimentary mobile SIM cards for select inbound international flights that they can activate in flight to stay connected.

CWTA announces a name change

The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA), has announced it has changed its name to the Canadian Telecommunications Association (CTA) in order to reflect its expanded purpose in the telecommunications industry.

The association represents companies that provide wireless services and products, and oversees wireless issues, trends, and developments in Canada.

With its new name, the association said it seeks to promote the importance of both wireless and wireline telecommunications to Canada’s economic growth, and highlight the investments by organizations tasked to deliver internet and mobile wireless services to Canadians.

The rebrand also includes a new logo to represent the latest chapter in the association’s nearly 50-year long history – expanded coverage of wireless and wireline services in Canada.

Eaton unveils its G3 Universal Input Rack PDU

Intelligent power management company Eaton this week released its G3 Universal Input Rack PDU (G3 UPDU), which it said can be easily deployed into a single data centre or a global data centre network across multiple locations – saving time, reducing costs and simplifying power management.

Features include support for 5 kVA single-phase through 23 kVA three-phase power, the ability to be paired with any one of 12 detachable input cords with 12 different plugs, and toolless mounting buttons that offer multiple mounting options to fit different rack layouts and power needs, helping make space for other equipment.

“Operators can manage the G3 UPDU via web browser or SNMP integration into DCIM,” the company said. “They can also utilize monitoring software like Eaton’s Intelligent Power Manager (IPM), Visual Power Manager (VPM) or Visual Capacity Optimization Manager (VCOM), as well as third-party management systems.”

