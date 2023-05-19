Channel Bytes May 17, 2023 – ITWC Digital & Leadership Conference next week; Parallels receives Arm SystemReady certification; Microsoft pushing Windows 10 22H2 to users; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Register now for the ITWC Leadership and Digital Transformation conference

The annual Digital Transformation Conference, on May 24 and 25, brings together national DX thought leaders on ITWC’s unique presentation platform, DX-TV. This year, the conference features two half-day virtual sessions, each looking at a unique facet of the digital transformation challenges and opportunities Canadian companies are facing. Each daily session includes a keynote presentation, a panel, a breakout networking opportunity, and the presentation of Digital Transformation Award winners or CIO of the Year Award winners.

Register here.

Nominate now for Canada’s Top Women in Cybersecurity

The Top Women in Cybersecurity awards were created by IT World Canada (ITWC) in association with the Women in Security & Resilience Alliance (WISECRA) and the Canadian Women in Security Forum to recognize women who have advanced the Canadian security industry.

If you know a Canadian woman with more than three years of experience in the Canadian cybersecurity field – in the public, private or the not-for-profit sectors – nominate them for recognition today. Self-nominations are welcomed.

The deadline for nominations is May 23, 2023.

Parallels Desktop receives Arm SystemReady VE certification

Alludo ( formerly Corel Corp.) has announced that Parallels Desktop, its virtualization software that enables Mac users to run Windows on their devices, has received Arm SystemReady VE certification. The certification program is based on a set of compute platform standards that ensures compatibility, optimization, reliability, and security of software on Arm-based systems.

This follows the February announcement that Microsoft has recognized Parallels Desktop as the only third-party product authorized to run Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on Macs with Apple Silicon.

“The combination of attaining the Arm certification and Microsoft’s authorization has opened a new world of possibilities for especially business users and developers,” Alludo said in a release.

Capco names Kumar as new partner to lead payments practice

Capco, a technology and management consulting firm, has hired Naveen Kumar as a partner to lead the company’s Canadian payments practice.

Kumar, who specializes in business transformation and has more than 20 years’ experience in financial and professional services in Canada and the U.S., joins the firm from Amrop, where he was a partner and the Canadian head of digital.

“Payments transformation, open banking and ESG are key priorities for Canadian financial services firms, and with Canadian payments providers looking to expand their capabilities to facilitate cross-border payments, Naveen’s appointment will enable us to enhance our offering across all these areas, said Capco CEO Lance Levy.

SolarWinds adds AI features to Service Desk

SolarWinds, a provider of observability and IT management software, said this week it is adding artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to Service Desk, its IT service management (ITSM) platform.

The new AI features, the company said, include a virtual agent to help users solve everyday IT problems, and guided incident resolution to empower agents with the information they need to effectively resolve complex issues.

“The additions are designed to reduce ticket volume by enabling users to remediate easier-to-solve issues so IT practitioners can focus on the complex issues requiring their expertise. The Service Desk AI virtual agent can answer user questions and support troubleshooting,” the company said in a release.

“By constantly learning based on interactions with users, the virtual agent adapts over time to provide the most helpful and relevant information and help solve issues based on each customer’s specific needs.”

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.

Intel and Boston Consulting Group partner on Generative AI

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Intel have announced a strategic collaboration to enable generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) using end-to-end Intel AI hardware and software, bringing fully custom and proprietary solutions to enterprise clients while keeping private data in the isolation of their trusted environments. The collaboration, the two companies said, allows for an out-of-the-box, turnkey enterprise-grade offering that enables enterprises to meet scaling and life-cycle management requirements easily and in a more cost-effective manner.

BCG leveraged Intel’s AI supercomputer powered by Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and AI-optimized hardware accelerators (Habana Gaudi) as well as production-ready hybrid cloud-scale software to “power a domain specific foundation model trained on BCG proprietary data, which delivers insights based on over 50 years of highly confidential and proprietary data. In addition, all AI training and inferencing was completed within BCG’s security perimeter,“ the company said in a release.

Microsoft to push Windows 10 22H2 as version 21H2 reaches end of support

On Jun. 13, Windows 10 version 21H2 will reach end of support, and will no longer receive updates, so Microsoft has announced that it will automatically push the 22H2 update to all Windows 10 consumer and non-managed business devices that are approaching or at end of support to ensure they continue to receive security and other updates.

The final version of Windows 10, 22H2, will be supported until Oct. 14, 2025.