3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Digital Transformation Conference May 25 – 26

Don’t forget to sign up for the Digital Transformation Conference, featuring two half-day virtual sessions, each looking at a unique facet of the digital transformation challenges and opportunities Canadian companies are facing. Each daily session includes a keynote presentation, a panel, a breakout networking opportunity, and the presentation of Digital Transformation Award winners (May 25) and CIO of the Year Award winners (May 26).

Through the conference’s expert panels, presentations and award-winning case studies, you’ll walk away from the conference knowing:

How companies innovate by capitalizing on unexpected opportunities.

How organizations drive business growth and efficiencies with the right DX vision.

Best practices for implementing advancements in AI, cloud and digital infrastructure.

How leading thinkers are preparing for the next round of change.

Pluralsight partners with Ingram Micro

Technology workforce development company Pluralsight has announced it has teamed up with Ingram Micro to build cloud competence and maturity. Together, the companies are delivering a full suite of tools and strategic skills development planning and consulting services to help organizations ensure that their technologists have the requisite cloud skills needed to enable the success of every cloud implementation.

This relationship enables Ingram Micro’s network of partners to execute strategic and comprehensive skill development plans for all types of cloud initiatives, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and cybersecurity. The full portfolio of Pluralsight products – Pluralsight Skills, Pluralsight Flow, and the recently acquired A Cloud Guru platform – will be available globally for Ingram Micro’s network of independent software vendors, value-added resellers and managed service providers via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Cymulate announces SVP global channels, partner alliances, and VP of sales, North America

Extended security posture management vendor Cymulate has announced the appointment of Federica Melis as senior vice president, global channels and partner alliances, and Rudy Piekarski as vice president of sales, North America, to lead their respective sales strategies and help further expand its customer base. The company continues to experience exceptional growth, having achieved 100 per cent revenue growth globally, and 200 per cent growth in North America in new bookings in 2021.

Aryaka partners with AppDirect to deliver managed SD-WAN and SASE on AppSmart Marketplace

Cloud-first WAN and security company Aryaka has announced a commercial partnership with business-to-business commerce platform AppDirect to become the first SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions provider available on the AppSmart Marketplace. The AppSmart Marketplace, powered by AppDirect’s subscription commerce platform, lets customers find, buy, and manage all business technology services. Aryaka says its new all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE services – SmartConnect EZ, SmartConnect Pro, and Prime EZ solutions – are easy to quote, sell, and consume with “T-shirt” sized pricing and standard service tiers, speeding time to revenue for partners.

Pathlock secures $200M; completes merger with Appsian and Security Weaver

Provider of access governance solutions for business applications Pathlock this week announced a merger with ERP data security solutions provider Appsian, and provider of governance, risk and compliance management (GRCM) software for SAP, Security Weaver. In addition to the mergers, the newly combined company, known as Pathlock, is announcing the acquisition of CSI Tools, a Belgium-based GRCM provider, and Germany-based SAST SOLUTIONS, a holistic solution provider for hardening SAP environments. As a part of these transactions, Pathlock is also announcing a US$200M capital raise which will allow it to further expand its application governance and data security capabilities, addressing the surge in demand for governance and protection of cloud and on-premises business applications, and the data within them.

The combined company now services over 1,200 customers across all major industries and will double in size in terms of employees. Additionally, it brings with it a global reach and international customer presence with offices across the United States, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Israel and India.

For further details on the company’s go-forward strategy and integration plans, join its webcast scheduled for May 24th at 8 a.m. Pacific, 11 a.m. Eastern. Register here.

Conference dedicated to voice tech and conversational AI announced

Voicetech Summit Americas, a conference and technology event dedicated to voice technology, conversational AI, and natural language processing, will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27th and Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas.

Over 500 industry experts and representatives from around the world will gather to discuss the future of voice technology and conversational artificial intelligence in an intense 2-day program of high-level technology advancements and announcements, along with demonstrations and exhibits from leading-edge companies. A full program of experts will address key issues in the development and advancement of the technology, as well as solutions for business and corporate users, over the 2 days.