Channel Bytes May 5, 2023 – Register for the ITWC Digital & Leadership Conference; Applian announces new partner program; Bell to acquire FX Innovation; and more

Lynn Greiner
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Register now for the ITWC Leadership and Digital Transformation conference

The annual Digital Transformation Conference, on May 24 and 25, brings together national DX thought leaders on ITWC’s unique presentation platform, DX-TV. This year, the conference features two half-day virtual sessions, each looking at a unique facet of the digital transformation challenges and opportunities Canadian companies are facing. Each daily session includes a keynote presentation, a panel, a breakout networking opportunity, and the presentation of Digital Transformation Award winners or CIO of the Year Award winners.

Register here.

Ericsson, Eastlink extend 10-year partnership

Ericsson has announced an extension of its 10-year partnership with Eastlink that it said will strengthen 5G mobile network service across the hundreds of communities that Eastlink serves. Following the launch of Eastlink’s 5G network with its energy-efficient Radio Access Network (RAN) last year, plans call for Ericsson to begin to supply 3500MHz mid-band radios and enhanced core network support for voice and data.

“Eastlink has a strong commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the latest technology and services wherever they are, for their work and life online,” said Jeff Gillham, the CEO of Eastlink. “Continuing our partnership with Ericsson will help us provide customers with the full scope of next generation 5G experiences.”

Eastlink launched its 5G network powered by Ericsson technology in March 2022, with the activation of its first sites in Halifax.

Bell to acquire cloud services provider FX Innovation

Bell has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire FX Innovation, a Montreal-based provider of cloud-focused managed and professional services and workflow automation solutions for business clients.

This agreement, according to a release, “leverages the strengths of the two companies to help businesses realize their digital transformation ambitions with integrated multi-cloud solutions.”

FX Innovation has expertise with ServiceNow, integrating the application within business environments in Canada and internationally. In addition, it offers management services for public and hybrid cloud environments with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Adaptiv Networks, Telesystem form channel partnership

Gatineau, Que.-based Adaptiv Networks, a cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, has signed a strategic wholesale partnership with Telesystem, a provider of nationwide managed technology solutions for small-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market businesses in the U.S..

Adaptiv Networks provides cloud-managed network connectivity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that include SD-WAN, hybrid workforce connectivity, and VPN replacement.

“Adaptiv’s SD-WAN and SASE solutions will enable us to meet the advanced networking requirements of our customer base in an innovative and affordable way,” said Bruce Wirt, chief revenue officer at Telesystem.

Appian announces new partner program at Appian World

At Appian World 2023 this week, Appian announced the launch of a new partner program that revolves around a new structure, enhanced and facilitated access to training, and financial rewards and incentives.

Details of the new initiative from the cloud computing vendor include:

  • Increased focus on value creation: Through encouraging co-innovation and agility, Appian said it and channel partners will bring greater value to customers.
  • New incentives to foster partner growth: With higher levels of engagement and performance, partners will qualify for greater financial incentives, rewards, and discounts. Appian has increased lead-generation opportunities and marketing funds to foster mutual go-to-market strategies.

Time to sign up for the 39th edition of the CCCGC

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic (CCCGC) taking place Sept. 7 is a premier golf tournament that brings the computer industry together to help raise funds for two worthy causes: Easter Seals Ontario and Princess Margaret Hospital.

Celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, the event is a perennial sellout, hosting an estimated 300 golfers who represent more than 100 corporations from the Canadian and the U.S. technology sectors.

It is taking place at Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre, and sponsorships and foursomes are still available. Move quickly to get your place before they sell out. Further information is available at computergolf.ca.

