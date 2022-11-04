Channel Bytes November 4, 2022 – Ingram Micro Cloud now an AWS Config Partner; HardTech conference imminent; Metallic File & Object Archive announced; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Cisco Fast Future Innovation Awards deadline approaches

The Nov. 15 entry deadline is fast approaching for Cisco’s Fast Future Innovation Awards, which offer up to $200,000 in seed funding to help finance the resources necessary to solve a business challenge in one of three categories: hybrid work, cybersecurity, or sustainability. The award website notes, “Submit your or your customer’s greatest business challenge and you could win up to $200K in funding to solve it. This isn’t just about technology. It’s about fostering an innovation culture amongst Canada’s core business sectors.”

HardTech comes to Markham next week

HardTech, a hybrid conference focused on hardware and semiconductor innovation, will take place at ventureLAB in Markham on Nov. 9. As well as discussions of ideas, opportunities, and challenges in the technologies, it will feature eight Canadian companies that are developing hardware and semiconductor-focused products, who will make their pitches to win one of two cash prizes totalling C$50,000.

Virtual attendance is free, while in-person tickets are C$149 for founders, staff of an emerging tech startup, Women in Tech, students and academic institutions, and non-profits, and C$229 for service providers, national and multinational corporations, investors, and government.

Commvault announces Metallic File & Object Archive

Commvault this week announced Metallic File & Object Archive, a Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution designed to lower storage costs while helping organizations navigate the needs of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) regulations.

Announced at Commvault Connections 2022 and available next quarter, it offers archive modeling delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS) with air gapped protection, data insights, access controls, tagging, metadata search, audit trails, and reports to help manage compliance needs over a large amount of unstructured data.

Ingram Micro Cloud receives AWS Config Service Delivery validation

Ingram Micro Cloud has announced that it has obtained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Config Service Delivery validation within the AWS Service Delivery Program, an initiative, that according to a release, is only available to “AWS Partner Network (APN) members that have demonstrated achievements involving enablement of products, services, and additional offerings meant to provide customers with greater access to, or an enhancement of, the digital tools available from AWS.“

Config Partners also help AWS customers assess, audit, and evaluate the configurations of their AWS resources.

L&T Technology Services launches R&D centre in Toronto

Global engineering services firm L&T Technology Services Ltd. has announced the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Centre in Toronto

Plans call for the new centre to initially focus on developing digital offerings for the railway engineering sector, in areas ranging from rail track defect detection and digital asset management to sensors and communications systems.

The company, which is headquartered in India and employs upwards of 21,400 people, said it plans to hire 100 engineers to work at the new facility over the next 18-24 months.

Kanata North Business Association to host Annual Partner Summit

Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) has announced that its upcoming Annual Partner Summit will occur on November 15, 2022, from 9:00-6:00 PM at Hub350, 350 Legget Drive, Kanata ON, the gateway to Canada’s largest technology park.

In anticipation of the Summit, the association has unveiled the Ross Video Digital Media Lab as Hub350’s newest addition to the space. This Media Lab was made possible with the support of local technology company, Ross Video, to promote innovation and broadcast news, events and history from Canada’s largest technology park. KNBA is establishing a live broadcast newsroom and Digital Lab to deliver integrated and experiential learning opportunities in the Kanata North technology park.

Tech park member companies will have access to a state-of-the-art digital lab and studio to deliver virtual customer events, user conferences and industry leadership keynotes. Local, national, and international media organizations will also have access to produce technology news.

One third of total annual investment in data centre software is wasted

One third of total annual investment in data centre software is wasted, according to a Flexera report. As demand for external IT (information technology) services increases, ITAM (IT Asset Management) software teams are seeing a surge in spending on SaaS, and in the amount of that spend that is underutilized or wasted.

The report shows that only 35 per cent of companies have full visibility of their IT assets and their impact on business operations.