Channel Bytes October 14, 2022 – New CEO at Five9; SI leaders for enterprise 5G; Proofpoint integrates with Microsoft Defender; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

New CEO at Five9

Contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider Five9 chief executive officer (CEO) Rowan Trollope has resigned as CEO and from the Board of Directors and accepted another role as CEO of a privately held pre-IPO company outside of the CCaaS space. Mike Burkland, long-time chairman and former CEO of Five9, has been appointed to the CEO position. The transition will be effective on November 28, 2022.

Proofpoint announces integration with Microsoft Defender

Cybersecurity and compliance software vendor Proofpoint has announced integration with Microsoft Defender to provide organizations with advanced threat protection across email and endpoints. Announced during Microsoft’s 2022 Ignite conference, Proofpoint’s Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) will share intelligence on email threats between Proofpoint and Microsoft Defender to enhance device security and thwart attackers. Integration is expected to be available in early 2023.

ABI Research identifies SI leaders for enterprise 5G

A recent competitive ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research compares and ranks different System Integrators (SIs) and their enterprise 5G offerings based on an extensive set of criteria to assess innovation and implementation. The ranking identified HPE, NTT, Atos, and Capgemini Engineering as clear leaders in this space; the full scope of the assessments consists of 20 operators from different geographical regions. The results are:

Market Leaders: HPE, NTT, Atos, and Capgemini Engineering

Mainstream: Accenture, TCS, Kyndryl, and Tech Mahindra

Followers: Infosys, Wipro, World Wide Technology (WWT), and Logicalis

Inseego partners with CyberReef to deliver mobile firewall security solution to education, healthcare and retail industries

Provider of 5G edge cloud solutions Inseego, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, has announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed U.S. network security compliance requirements in the education, healthcare, and retail industries.

The solution is powered by Inseego’s Wavemaker 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) portfolio and is fully integrated with the CyberReef MobileWall, a secure cloud-based mobile firewall solution. The combined offering is available exclusively through Discountcell, a supplier of wireless hardware and accessories.

Info-Tech, MISA/ASIM launch new partnership

IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced a partnership with Canada’s Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA/ASIM). MISA/ASIM Canada is the national voice of municipalities as it relates to information and communications technologies (ICT). The association helps to facilitate collaboration and the sharing of information, skills, and resources between Canadian cities and member associations.

The partnership between Info-Tech, based out of London, Ont. and MISA/ASIM, will enable Canadian municipalities to build the smartest cities and create exceptional social, environmental, and economic outcomes through technology, the two organizations said in a release.

Zerify partners with Vation Ventures to build a reseller channel program

Zerify, a cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, announced it has partnered with Vation Ventures to accelerate the growth of Zerify’s partner program using Vation Ventures’ end-to-end solution. The program aims to fast-track a company’s time to market through channel partners. Vation’s Channels-as-a-Service program, one of a suite of offerings to help emerging companies grow their business offerings, focuses on sales enablement, efficient and effective structures, and the necessary education to ensure that a team can make full use of its channel program.