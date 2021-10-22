3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Sophos offers anti-ransomware toolkit

Security vendor Sophos has released a free anti-ransomware toolkit that includes guidance on security best practices, best practices on endpoint and firewall configurations, materials for user education, and a guide on creating an incident response plan.

BitTitan launches migration discovery solution for service professionals and MSPs

BitTitan has announced a comprehensive subscription-based migration discovery solution for conducting non-invasive Microsoft 365 tenant-to-tenant migration assessments. It provides visibility into the amount of data to be migrated, the number of licenses required, and a detailed dashboard to help identify potential bottlenecks. After the migration, it provides verification that data was successfully migrated, allowing for value-added reporting post-migration, including usage, adoption, and security.

The tool allows partners to perform the non-invasive assessment remotely, without getting credentials to the customer’s environment, and can be used to assess OneDrive for business, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, mailboxes, users, Exchange Online, as well as other sources and critical tenant data in preparation for a migration. Partners can conduct an unlimited number of assessments from one subscription.

Commvault available on AWS Marketplace

AWS customers can now purchase Commvault Backup & Recovery, add-on Commvault Disaster Recovery, and Commvault Professional Services in the AWS Marketplace.

“It’s critical to provide enterprise customers with the speed, scalability, and security needed to back up, protect, and recover data to and from the cloud,” said John Tavares, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Commvault. “By launching our Backup & Recovery, Disaster Recovery, and Professional Services solutions in AWS Marketplace, we are able to provide AWS customers with trusted data management solutions that natively support AWS services – making protecting and storing data as easy as possible.”

Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending for 2022

Analyst firm Gartner predicts that worldwide IT spending will exceed US$4 trillion in 2022, a 5.5 per cent increase over 2021. The largest increase will be in enterprise software, the revenue of which is expected to grow by 11.5 per cent. The spending on IT services is predicted to increase by 8.6 per cent, to nearly US$1.3 trillion.

The company says that although global spending growth on devices peaked in 2021, it still expects a modest 2.3 per cent increase in 2022 as enterprises upgrade devices or invest in multiple devices to accommodate the needs of hybrid workers.

Toronto and Montreal tied as second fastest growing interconnection hubs in the Americas

Equinix‘s annual online infrastructure market study, the Global Interconnection Index (GXI volume 5), reveals that, with an annual growth rate of 54 per cent, Toronto and Montreal are tied as the second-fastest-growing edge metros in North and South America, behind Mexico City. Edge metros are those locations primarily used as the interface between the physical and digital worlds as organizations connect to customers, edge devices, and places of business, and participate in local marketplaces.

The report also says that Toronto has the greatest mix of business-to-business activity of any edge metro. The city is forecast to continue to be the largest metro in Canada thanks to growth led by financial services.

Google reducing its cut on subscriptions

Google has announced that it will lower the cut it receives from subscriptions to 15 per cent as of January 1, 2022. Currently, it takes 30 per cent for the first year, lowering that to 15 per cent if the subscription continues.

Additionally, it is changing its service fees in the Media Experience program. Ebooks and on-demand music streaming services will be eligible for a service fee “as low as 10 per cent”, according to the blog post announcing the changes.

Current information on the service fee structure is found here.