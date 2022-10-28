Channel Bytes October 28, 2022 – New cloud-based ERP for SMBs; Cortex XSIAM now generally available; Distie Climb Channel Solutions partners with Viking Enterprise Solutions; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time, but we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

SkyKick launches Security Manager to help 100,000 Microsoft Cloud ITSPs improve customer security, reduce cost, and accelerate growth

SkyKick, a global provider of cloud automation and management software for information technology services providers (ITSPs), has announced the release of Security Manager, the fourth addition to its suite of cloud management applications. Security Manager, the company says, is purpose-built to help IT partners better protect customers in the cloud and accelerate growth by reducing the cost and complexity of delivering security services for their customers.

The company adds that with it, “partners can easily discover risks, vulnerabilities, and opportunities across all customers under management. It transforms millions of security signals into actionable insights through a single pane of glass. The application enables frontline ITSP support staff to easily remediate security issues across all their customers. Security Manager also provides advanced automation capabilities for partners to monitor, automate and scale their security practice.”

A virtual launch event with more details on the offering is available on demand; event registration and on-demand playback details can be found at https://skykick.com.

UPSTACK acquires NPG Solutions

Advisory platform for digital infrastructure UPSTACK has announced that it has acquired NPG Solutions, an independent technology and communications solutions advisor based in New Albany, Ohio. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. NPG Solutions is UPSTACK’s 25th partner investment in the past two years. NPG Solutions’ owners and managing partners, Bill Fuller and Bob Ray, will join UPSTACK as partners.

Founded in 2009, NPG Solutions provides network, data centre, cloud and security services to businesses of all sizes, focusing on global companies in manufacturing, health care and finance. It provides supplier sourcing and management through its 10-step SmartSource process, which leverages the company’s proprietary SmartSpendIT supplier management tool to analyze customer needs, vet suppliers, and select and manage solutions.

Palo Alto Networks announces general availability of Cortex XSIAM

Palo Alto Networks has announced the general availability of Cortex XSIAM, its autonomous security operations platform. Earlier this year, it was made available to a number of top organizations through the XSIAM Design Partner Program. The design partners spanned healthcare, logistics, design and manufacturing, technology, public sector, and entertainment verticals, all facing common challenges. These included overwhelming alert volumes accompanied by a high number of false positives, lack of visibility across all parts of the organization, including cloud environments, and excessive manual overhead associated with managing numerous siloed tools.

XSIAM operates across both cloud and enterprise security operations, providing end-to-end management of threats, wherever they originate. The company says that, unlike most existing SIEM products, XSIAM comes with the ability to collect and integrate cloud telemetry that is unique to cloud-native systems, and organizations with legacy SIEM deployments can seamlessly transition to XSIAM as the next-generation autonomous SOC platform.

Climb Channel Solutions partners with Viking Enterprise Solutions to provide public cloud alternative

International specialty technology distributor Climb Channel Solutions has announced that it is partnering with storage and server provider Viking Enterprise Solutions to offer Viking’s entire portfolio, including its Cloud Native Obsidian (CNO) storage offering. The on-premises software-defined storage solution is targeted at market segments that include media/entertainment, video surveillance, backup and archive, and enterprise file services. Based on a cloud native and object-and-file storage architecture, CNO’s compatibility with public cloud platforms enables businesses to deploy a hybrid cloud strategy while reducing operational expenses, the companies said.

They added that the new partnership brings a “cost-controlled, flexible storage alternative to public cloud storage platforms, giving companies complete control of mission-critical, frequently accessed data.”

New cloud-based ERP launched for small-to-medium-sized businesses

SYSCOM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS has announced its new Business Central Standard Pack offering for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Business Central, a release states, “was developed with the speed, resources, and growth potential of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in mind, while connecting them with the family of Microsoft business tools and functions. It integrates with Office, updates over the cloud, and boasts robust security.” The company says it is less than one-third of the cost of a standard enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation and can be implemented in half the time (three months, vs six months).

Cinchy announces US$14.5 million Series B funding

Toronto-based dataware technology provider Cinchy has announced a US$14.5 million Series B financing round led by Forgepoint Capital. Cinchy, which specializes in providing instant visibility into organizational data, offers an out-of-the-box offering that provides immediate time to value by turning abstract data concepts into actual live dataware deployments.

Forgepoint managing director Leo Casusol will join Cinchy’s board of directors, while Reynaldo Kirton comes on board as an advisor. According to a release, the investment allows Cinchy to further capitalize on the surge in global demand for data fabric and data mesh solutions.