Channel Bytes October 7, 2022 – SolarWinds launches partner program; country manager appointed for Google Cloud; Sidetrade chooses Calgary for North American head office; and more

SolarWinds launches new global Transform Partner Program, including support for managed service providers

IT management software provider SolarWinds this week launched its first channel program, Transform, to drive the growth for the company’s global channel partners. The company says the program is designed to transform the way it partners with industry-leading technology distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), global system integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), and cloud partners around the world by offering them strong profit potential, significant growth opportunities, and world-class tools and resources, and benefits including financial incentives, performance rebates, enablement and training programs, an enhanced Partner Portal, and new marketing and sales support.

Splunk announces new VP, worldwide channels and alliances

Splunk has announced Gretchen O’Hara as its vice president, worldwide channels and alliances. She joins Splunk from Microsoft, where she spearheaded initiatives to push the company to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“There are few technology companies in the world with the combination of product, people and market potential as Splunk — and Splunk has only scratched the surface of its amazing growth potential,” she said in a blog post. “In my career, I’ve developed channels and alliances, worked across every partner type possible and helped build and lead one of the tech industry’s largest partner ecosystems. Splunk is an unparalleled opportunity for me to participate in the next wave of transformation that is helping customers succeed in a distributed, hybrid, multicloud world.”

Canadian cybersecurity firm rSolutions named Trellix Disruptor of the Year for North America

Canadian cybersecurity firm rSolutions was awarded the Disruptor of the Year award for North America as a global partner of Trellix (formerly McAfee and FireEye) at an awards ceremony held at the Trellix Xpand conference last week. The Disruptor of the Year Award celebrates Trellix partners who show the greatest capacity for innovation in wrapping additional capabilities around Trellix’s technology stack. This is the second award in three years for rSolutions from the FireEye/Trellix business lines; it earned a North American partner of the Year award from FireEye in 2020.

SmartCIC appoints Catherine Hemingray as sales director

Global managed service provider SmartCIC has appointed Catherine Hemingray as its sales director, responsible for leading SmartCIC’s commercial teams and working with partners and customers to develop bespoke connectivity and field services solutions. She is a 16-year veteran and board member at SmartCIC and has held roles that include carrier relations director, account director, and head of service delivery. In her role as sales director, Hemingray will lead the SmartCIC sales team and set its commercial strategy, supporting the growth of its business as it serves Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 enterprises.

Global SaaS order-to-cash platform chooses Calgary for North American expansion

Global software as a service (SaaS) order-to-cash platform Sidetrade has chosen Calgary as the location for its North American head office, and plans to invest $24 million and add 110 jobs at all levels (from entry level positions, up to executive leadership roles) for sales and marketing, professional services, IT support, and R&D, in the region. It has already hired 44 people in North America, including 20 new staff for its Calgary-based business hub, adding to its global workforce of 300 employees. As part of its ongoing commitment to develop its talents, the company will also offer the Sidetrade Academy, a training program for successful onboarding experience and career development.

Sidetrade says its new Canadian hub will also support its growing international customer base and help to grow the business across the continent.

Google Cloud Canada appoints country manager

Google Cloud has appointed Sam Sebastian as VP and Canada country manager for Google Cloud, reporting to VP of North America Regions Janet Kennedy. In this new position, he will focus on Cloud sales business strategy to drive growth for the Canada region. Managing director, public sector Canada, John Cousens and director, Google Cloud Canada, Farsad Nasseri will report to him.

It is a return to Google for Sebastian, who spent 12 years at the company and was VP, Google and managing director, Canada from 2014 til 2017, when he departed to become chief executive officer at Pelmorex Corp.

PACE Technical and Vertex Solutions create new joint MSP venture

Managed service providers (MSPs) Pace Technical and Vertex Solutions have announced that they have merged to create a new MSP venture with the official name PACE Technical. Vertex is now known as “Vertex Legal, a PACE Technical company”.

The move, the two said in a release, “will create a larger, more robust team of industry experts who specialize in helping companies manage their IT needs and mitigate their cybersecurity risks.”

The target customer base is expected to be small to medium sized-businesses and professional services firms that are based in Ontario.