Channel Bytes September 16, 2022 – Commvault appoints chief partner officer; Egnyte adds to services for MSPs; End of support for Windows 10 21H1; and more

Commvault appoints Alan Atkinson as chief partner officer

Global enterprise data management provider Commvault has announced that data protection industry veteran Alan Atkinson has joined the company as chief partner officer. He will report to Riccardo Di Blasio, Commvault’s chief revenue officer.

Atkinson brings a wealth of cloud and data protection experience to Commvault. Under his leadership, the company will further strengthen the company’s strategic alliances with cloud partners and continue to galvanize and grow its partner program.

Octopus Deploy adds ServiceNow Change Management integration and DORA metrics reporting

Deployment automation company Octopus Deploy has announced two product enhancements to help enterprise teams improve DevOps outcomes – a ServiceNow Change Management integration and early access to its DevOps Insights for DORA metrics. The company said that the new capabilities help enterprise DevOps teams deploy software more effectively by eliminating manual processes associated with software change management and providing insights into DevOps performance based on the four DORA metrics.

Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 10 21H1

Windows 10, version 21H1, released in May 2021, will cease to be supported on Dec. 13, 2022. There will be no further security or other updates after that date. Customers are advised to update to the latest version of Windows 10, or to Windows 11, to maintain support.

Canalys forecasts channel software revenue of US$8.9 billion by 2027

In its latest Channels Ecosystem Landscape, which looks at the software companies providing automation and advanced digital capabilities to help companies design, develop, execute and manage a broad partner and alliance ecosystem, research firm Canalys revealed that there are now 223 companies in the ecosystem software landscape worldwide (excluding China, India, and parts of Southeast Asia), including 13 in Canada, representing US$3.9 billion in channel category revenue. This is expected to grow to US$8.9 billion by 2027.

Egnyte brings secure file sharing to Managed Service Providers of all sizes

Content collaboration and governance platform provider Egnyte has announced several new additions to its packages for managed service providers (MSPs).

The new enhancements to Egnyte’s MSP packages include:

Dedicated partner packages for industries such as Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC).

Snapshot-based ransomware recovery.

Simplified CMMC compliance.

Egnyte continues to make investments in growing its partner program to help provide solutions for MSPs that are designed specifically for their small and midsize business (SMB) clients.

ConnectWise expands free business model program for MSPs

Software and services provider for IT solution providers (TSPs) ConnectWise is launching an updated version of its Modes Theory methodology that helps partners identify and operationalize their businesses in alignment with their objectives. The new version of the Modes Theory Assessment has been expanded to incorporate an Operational Maturity Level (OML) component that provides a more holistic view of where businesses currently are, what they’re trying to achieve and a roadmap to get there. Geared towards small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners, the Modes Theory Assessment is free and only takes 10-15 minutes to complete.

By identifying their “mode”—Startup Mode, Balance Builder Mode, Value Builder Mode or Empire Builder Mode—the business model helps TSPs identify where they are in the business journey, where they want to go, and the best route to get there. Developing a deeper understanding of an SMB’s current and future “mode” helps businesses take advantage of purpose-built training, peer groups, solutions, and ecosystem resources. Developed in partnership with ConnectWise partners, and tested by more than 400 partners to date, Modes and its associated resources are now available to the entire ConnectWise partner community. The Modes assessment is also available for non-ConnectWise partners.

Blumira launches Detection Filters, enabling organizations to easily customize detection rules

Automated threat detection and response technology provider Blumira has announced the launch of Detection Filters, a new feature that empowers small and mid-sized business (SMB) customers to customize detection rules based on their organizations’ needs. Customized detection rules greatly reduce the number of noisy alerts, so small IT and security teams can focus on critical and priority alerts to prevent breaches and ransomware attacks. The Detection Filters help organizations reduce false positives, or alerts triggered by known safe activity, and automate the prioritization of findings so small teams can focus their attention on legitimate threats for faster time to resolution.

The company is hosting a live demo of the feature on Sept. 22 at 1 pm ET.

Alliance of Channel Women announces LEAD Award winners

The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, has announced the winners of its 2022 LEAD Awards. The LEAD Award is presented annually to exceptional female leaders in the technology channel. It celebrates women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.

The 2022 LEAD Award winners are: