Microsoft joins Open Infrastructure Foundation

Microsoft has joined the OpenInfra Foundation (the successor to the OpenStack Foundation) as a Platinum member, further signalling its commitment to open-source projects and communities. It plans to represent the interests of its telecom partners and customers, actively contribute to projects, and look for opportunities to integrate OpenStack projects into the Microsoft Azure roadmap. It joins 60 organizations, and 110,000 individuals in 187 countries who already participate in the OpenInfra Foundation’s work.

“Microsoft is joining this effort to support building the next decade of open infrastructure technology because hybrid cloud is an important element of our technology portfolio,” said Ryan van Wyk, partner software engineering manager for Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “We believe in a variety of clouds: public and private, from hyperscale to edge, each tuned to the unique workloads that our customers need to deliver and we can’t do it without open source. We are here at the OpenInfra Foundation to participate in the community and work together to build and integrate open-source technologies to deliver carrier-grade Microsoft Azure for Operators infrastructure.”

deepwatch and SentinelOne Partner to Protect Customers Against Ransomware and Cyber Threats

Managed detection and response (MDR) security firm deepwatch has announced a strategic partnership with endpoint security vendor SentinelOne through which it will offer SentinelOne Endpoint Detection and Response as part of its MDR offerings.

“The combination of SentinelOne endpoint protection and deepwatch MDR enables our detection engineers to capture more endpoint data that can be ingested into the greater deepwatch SecOps Platform for correlation and contextualization,” said Corey Bodzin, chief technology officer at deepwatch. “The outcome is that we can help customers identify and respond to security incidents that matter while enhancing their overall security posture.”

Cisco fulfills SD-WAN on demand promise

As promised during the Cisco Live event this spring, Cisco SD-WAN customers can now route traffic on demand over Equinix‘s global network. It allows customers to deploy and manage all of their SD-WAN gateways and connectivity through a single portal.

Cisco says this interconnect provides:

On-demand network: Create end-to-end connection in minutes, not months

Normalized experience: Cisco and Equinix provide portal driven automated workflows to connect to any cloud and any carrier

Centralized visibility: Cisco SD-WAN multicloud monitoring for end-to-end visibility

Highly available global network:Equinix Fabric provides a globally available private backbone with 99.999% uptime SLA

End-to-end automation:Complete automation flows to connect your branches and users to one another and cloud

Integrated support:Cisco and Equinix working together to provide seamless support to customers as they deploy and expand their SD-WAN network

Azure Active Directory Graph to be retired

Users of Microsoft Azure AD Graph have until June 30, 2022 to migrate apps using the service to Microsoft Graph, the company has announced. As of that date, AD Graph will no longer be available. Microsoft has published a checklist to assist in the migration.

Quantum Computing Inc. launches partner program

Quantum Computing Inc (QCI) has launched the QCI Partner Program to help partners provide a low risk, high reward path to using quantum computing to help their customers solve critical optimization problems. Partners can offer immediate access to Qatalyst-as-a-service in the cloud, which features both classic and quantum computing. The company also offers partners technical training, sales and marketing support, and assistance with Qatalyst optimization problem solving.

“The QCI Partner Program will help us unleash the power of quantum technology for government and business sectors, driving innovation, better performance and our own increased financial results,” said Marcel Ozinga, chief executive officer of partner Setmovision. “Quantum computing is the next great opportunity, and challenge, for our clients. QCI and Qatalyst put us at the quantum forefront, leading this transformational shift so that Setmovision’s customers gain competitive advantage and Setmovision drives revenue through Qatalyst sales.”