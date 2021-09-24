3 min read

Clik2pay launches credit card alternative

Toronto-based payment service provider Clik2pay has launched a new solution that enables immediate payment from the customer’s bank account, much like a debit card. The company touts it as a secure, convenient way for consumers to pay for online purchases, improving customer experience and reducing the seller’s transaction costs. It also supports bill and invoice payments from customer bank accounts by text message, e-mail or QR code, and its features for businesses include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates, transaction history and a complete settlement file.

New member for ServiceNow partner program

Operations technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) security provider Verve Industrial Protection has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to provide OT/ICS asset information, security alerts, vulnerabilities, and risk and compliance data to ServiceNow clients to enhance the management of industrial environments.

“As the risk to OT environments increases, companies are looking for ways to gain visibility into their control systems networks,” said Robert Held, vice president of customer success and sales engineering at Verve Industrial. “Verve Industrial’s unique ability to inventory hardware, software, vulnerabilities, configurations, and log and alert data – in addition to taking actions such as patching and configuration updates – combined with the robust suite of products offered on the ServiceNow platform is a huge step forward in OT risk and security management.”

Orangutech named one of Canada’s top growing companies

Ottawa-based Orangutech, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner in Cloud Productivity, Collaboration and Content, and Application Development, has been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail Report on Business, with three-year revenue growth of 197 per cent. It has made to the list six out of the last seven years.

“The past year has shown the resilience of our team here at Orangutech. With COVID-19, our team had to quickly adapt to a new way of interacting with our clients through the use of Microsoft Teams and other digital means.” said Lachlan Henderson, general manager of Orangutech in a press release. “The impressive growth Orangutech has seen over the past few years is the direct result of that adaptability and the hard work and commitment our employees, consultants, and software partners put into servicing our clients; providing quality solutions designed to modernize their workplace, an important task in today’s environment.”

ConnectBooster integrates with Zomentum to speed payment to providers

ConnectBooster, a provider of secure payment solutions for IT services firms, has announced a comprehensive new integration with the Zomentum IT sales acceleration platform that creates new functionality to boost efficiencies across the “quote to payment” process and improve the experience for partners and their customers.

A two-way flow of information between Zomentum and ConnectBooster allows clients to accept a project or service quote and make an immediate payment, to help managed service providers (MSPs) close deals faster, reduce labour costs, and strengthen cash flow. The companies say that in most cases, the connection can be set up and fully operational in approximately five minutes with just seven mouse clicks. Once configured, a sales prospect can immediately accept a quote and pay for any goods and services using credit cards or, in the U.S., via automated clearing house (ACH), all through the Zomentum platform. All client payment information is transmitted and saved in a secure ConnectBooster customer vault, and users can enable autopay for any future invoices.

Beyond Identity partners with Splunk, announces Secure DevOps

Passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) provider Beyond Identity has announced that it now integrates with Splunk to deliver granular authentication event data at the device level in real-time to power investigations and identify problematic and risky behaviours that introduce risk. Separately, it also announced a new Secure DevOps product that establishes a simple, secure, and automated way to confirm that all source code entering a corporate repository and processed by the continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline is signed by a key that is cryptographically bound to a corporate identity and device.

DattoCon NOW MSP conference goes virtual

Datto, a provider of cloud-based solutions designed for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), has announced the agenda for its free virtual conference on October 13, 2021. DattoCon NOW will offer six hours of content, including sessions on growing your MSP business, managing clients and endpoints, connecting business networks, recovering critical data, and securing digital assets, as well as providing a virtual exhibit hall with more than 50 vendors.