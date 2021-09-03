2 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Docker extends and updates subscriptions

Docker has changed its subscription model as of August 31, 2021. Docker Free is now renamed Docker Personal, and is still free for companies with less than 250 employees and less than $10 million in revenues. Larger firms, however, must purchase paid subscriptions – Pro at $5 per user per month, Team at $7 per user per month, or Business at $21 per user per month (all prices USD). Docker Desktop will remain free for those qualifying for Docker Personal; others must purchase a paid plan to continue using it. The company is offering a grace period until January 31, 2022 to allow customers to transition from free to paid subscriptions to continue using Docker Desktop.

Microsoft releases commercial previews of Windows 11 and Windows 10 21H2

Organizations enrolled in the Windows Insider Program for Business can now access preview builds of both Windows 11 and Windows 10 21H2 through Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Azure Marketplace, and the Windows Insider Program ISO download page. Microsoft is also offering free support for commercial organizations running these builds. The previews are optional; customers in the Insider Program can choose to continue receiving builds for their current version of Windows instead.

HPE awarded $2 billion HPC GreenLake contract with NSA

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has signed a 10-year, $2 billion contract with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for high-performance computing as a service on its GreenLake platform. The deal will include a mix of servers built and operated by HPE at an undisclosed QTS datacentre, and will give the NSA the ability to address its artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics needs. It is projected to go live in 2022.

Myriota acquires Canadian satellite as part of global IoT network

Myriota Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australia’s Myriota, has acquired satellite communications assets, including the already in orbit Maritime Monitoring and Messaging Microsatellite (M3M Satellite), from the Government of Canada; marking the next step in the company’s global expansion plans. It will provide IoT developers with improved service quality in rugged and remote areas. Myriota has over 200 organizations developing on its network for the North American market, monitoring everything from smart water meters to livestock.

Aptum launches enhanced tiers for Azure Cloud

Aptum Managed Azure Cloud now includes three tiers: Foundation, for companies with robust IT teams, providing low-cost managed services and tools; Advanced, for customers with gaps in resources or cloud skills, providing limited proactive monitoring and triaging, and expert guidance; and Premium, which provides a fully outsourced cloud management service.

Microsoft ToDo backend change requires app upgrades

Organizations using Microsoft ToDo need to ensure their apps on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android are updated to version 2.49 or later before October 31, 2021 to avoid issues with cross-device syncing. After that date, older versions will continue to work in offline mode only, and if the user logs out, all un-synced data will be lost. Outlook apps on iOS and Android should also be updated.

Microsoft to retire Teams support on iOS 13

Beginning in October 2021, Microsoft is retiring Teams mobile support on iOS 13 and earlier. The existing build of Teams, 3.17.0, will continue to work on iOS 13, but will not be updated, nor will it be available in the app store. Microsoft recommends that users update their devices to iOS 14 or above.