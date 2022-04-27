4 min read

ITWC, Canada’s largest content provider serving the IT industry, today celebrated the 2022 CDN Channel Innovation Awards (CIA), featuring the reveal of the Canadian Top 100 Solution Providers Ranking, and much more.

“A unique channel event, the Channel Innovation Awards gives the Canadian community an opportunity to come together to share and learn something that’s especially important at a time when we see so much change happening everywhere around the world,” said Fawn Annan, the chief executive officer and chief marketing officer of IT World Canada.

The channel community gathered virtually for the half-day event to focus on how to excel in the new business normal. During this fast-paced afternoon, there were panels and presentations, wherein the channel community was given a great opportunity to get advice from a host of channel leaders offering their perspectives on how to prepare for what’s next. During the 2022 Channel Innovation Awards panel, “The Channel… Post-Pandemic”, a group of channel professionals including Mark Collins, chief executive officer of F2 Factor, Heidi Hauver, vice president of people experience at Shiny Docs, and moderator Bill Steed, vice president of Ingram Micro Canada, discussed the new work dynamic for businesses in the channel. They took stock of what has changed permanently over the last two years and offered guidance on how to prepare for the future.

Later in the program, veteran leaders, including HPE president Mike Hilton and HP’s past president and CEO Lloyd Bryant, in a fireside chat setting talked about how emerging technologies are paving the way channel companies will meet the future. Sprinkled throughout the afternoon there was a low reveal of the Top 100 Solution Providers Ranking recognizing the top performers by revenue.

CDN Lifetime Achievement Award

To kick things off, the celebration started with the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by the general manager of ViewSonic Canada, Deidre Deacon, who herself has been repeatedly honoured for her contributions to the channel.

This year’s CDN Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates a leader whose 30-plus years in the technology industry has seen him reinvent himself more than once.

John Cammalleri, vice president of commercial channels, HP Canada, has spent much of his career in channel roles, starting at Synnex in 1991. From there he spent a year at IBM before his first experience at HP. After nine years as a district manager with the printer and printing solutions company, he left to reinvent himself as the country director for the IT products division with Samsung, before returning to the channel in 2007 as vice president, partners, and alliances at Oracle. In May 2010, he returned to HP as vice president (VP) of their solution partners organization, and for the last seven years has been VP of commercial channels.

Next up was Jason Bremner, research vice-president of the industry and business solutions analyst team at IDC Canada, who shared some advice on growth opportunities and how to become the partner of the future.

In a keynote speech today at the 2022 CIA, Bremner outlined the factors that will drive technology spending for both the short and long term and what the channel must do to achieve success.

“As you try to find the growth opportunities in 2022, look for areas that match digital resilience and support greater trust, more intelligent organizations, and enhance digital infrastructure,” advised Bremner. “If your target the high growth areas, align your to your clients future enterprise needs and become the partner of the future. You will find the growth opportunities in the Canadian market in 2022 and beyond.”

And the winners are…

CIA’s Top 10 Solution Providers of 2022

#10 Micro Logic, Quebec-based IT services and IT consulting company

#9 ITI, Quebec-based technological transformation company

#8 Converge Technology Solutions, Toronto-based software-enabled IT and cloud solutions provider

#7 Compucom, South Carolina-based technology managed services provider and product reseller

#6 Long View Systems, Toronto-based IT solutions company

#5 SoftwareOne, Switzerland-based end-to-end technology solutions provider

#4 Compugen, Toronto-based IT solutions and services provider

#3 Insight Canada, Mississauga-based solution provider for industries such as education, hospitality, government, SMBs, and construction since 1997

#2 Softchoice, Toronto-based technology solutions and services provider

#1 CDW Canada, Toronto-based business IT products and solutions provider

The awards for innovation excellence

ITWC also handed out innovation excellence awards across six categories, which include the Data Management Master, The Innovator(s) of the Year, Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind, C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion, Emerging Technologies Guru, and New Normal Ninja. Here are the winners…

Data Management Master Award: Esri

Remote Work and Collaborative Spaces Wunderkind: Corel

C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion: Benchmark

Innovator of the Year: FlexITy

New Normal Ninja: Korem

Emerging Technologies Guru: ATB Ventures

