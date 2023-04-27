Channel Innovation Awards 2023 winners

Yesterday, Channel Daily News celebrated the winners of the 2023 CDN Channel Innovation Awards (CIA). Here’s a look at this year’s winners.

Innovator of the Year:

The CIA award for Innovator of the Year goes to Petal Health. Petal Health is a Quebec City-based company that offers a suite of data-driven cloud based solutions for healthcare organizations.

Its Orchestrator Platform simplifies processes for healthcare workers, with tools such as patient self scheduling, patient booking, physician scheduling, medical billings, and on-call management. The platform also offers secure communication, a system designed specifically for healthcare delivery organizations.

“This very special and very well-respected organization dedicates its considerable expertise and ‘sense of what works’ to the improvement of all our communities. This company does this by working with and for healthcare organizations, to support them in their digital transformation to help orchestrate the continuum of care,” said CDN editor Paul Barker, while presenting the award.

C4 Award for Diversity and Inclusion:

CDW Canada’s diversity program goals include increasing procurement opportunities for direct and indirect spending with minority, women, LGBTQ, veteran and disability owned small businesses.

It initiated its business diversity program in 2007, and has seen increases in diverse spending since the implementation of the program. Since its inception, it has spent $20 billion on certified diverse suppliers.

Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind Award:

The Remote Work and Collaborative Workspaces Wunderkind Award highlights companies that have been able to develop an ideal remote work environment.

Quebec-based Annex Pro supplies digital content creators with tools they need to produce their work. Its team of specialists helps creative professionals with innovative technical solutions, allowing them to complete their projects on time and on budget.

The company was able to provide a solution for Eggplant Picture and Sounds, a post production studio in Toronto, to help them with editing a reality show produced by Paramount +. Eggplant needed a collaborative workflow in order to connect with a team spread across several locations.

Annex Pro created a cloud video editing solution called “Avid: Edit on Demand”. The solution offers advantages such as speed, easy-to-use tools, and security. It helped Eggplant Picture and Sound create a custom “Avid Edit on Demand” workflow.

The workflow worked so well that Eggplant continues to implement it into other projects.

Cyber Security Ninja Award:

This award highlights a company that has changed the cyber security space this year.

Decisive Group, based in Ontario, provides customers with enterprise technology solutions, services, and support to enable digital transformation objectives.

Its Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) team has taken Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) beyond outsourced management and monitoring of a toolset. This means any security related incidents can be discovered faster, the company says.

To accomplish this, its DCO uses a combination of best-in-class SIEM, threat intelligence, and security orchestration and automated response (SOAR).