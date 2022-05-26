3 min read

In our recent CDN Channel Innovation Awards, “Finding the Growth Opportunities,” some channel thought leaders shared key insights.

Bill Brandel

Senior Vice President and Country Chief Executive, Canada – Ingram Micro

Bill Brandel talked about how people are struggling to maintain a sense of connection at a time of great isolation, and on whatoffer.

“Businesses may have talked about the value of partnerships, but for the last two years it’s been about living it,” he said. “People talk about how they are struggling personally and professionally much more openly, and are met with empathy. Empathy has in fact become the foundation of partnerships.”

“At Ingram Micro we’ve worked hard to help customers through the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the new challenges created by supply chain issues, chip shortages, and recently the rising prices in everything from gas to consulting services.”

Deidre Deacon

General Manager and Channel Chief – ViewSonic Canada

Deidre Deacon spoke about how organizations are working for success in the ‘next normal’ hybrid office era.

“Tremendous opportunities lie ahead for us this year as visual solutions continue to transform how we work, learn, and play,” she said. “The new anywhere operations model means continually providing our customer choices so they can collaborate and be more productive, no matter where they chose to work.”

ViewSonic is helping organizations power hybrid work and digital education, with industry-leading visual display solutions that enable people to connect, create, and collaborate wherever they are.

Mike Hilton

President & Managing Director – HPE Canada

Mike Hilton of HPE Canada spoke frankly about a problem – a rapidly growing problem – for every company everywhere:

“With this concept of IoT, the ‘Internet of Things,’ apps on phones, devices in cars, devices in factories, monitors on pipelines or hydroelectric wires all gives us this tremendous amount of telemetry about what’s going on in our world,” he said.

For many organizations, more data means more headaches. But Hilton points out that in a world of real time applications, where milliseconds count, where you store data can be almost as important as what data you store — leading to the a new issue of data control.

“Sometimes, as we collect all this data, it doesn’t make sense to bring it back to a central repository; sometimes it makes sense to process the data in real time at the edge. This becomes very important for things where you might be dealing with safety.”

“I don’t want to worry about the round trip of having that data go all the way back to some AI engine in the cloud. I want to be able to respond in real time. I also want to respond in a disconnected capacity. I want everything at the source because if I lose connection, I lose the decision-making support or analysis support that comes with it.”

Claude Reeves

Vice President and Country Manager, Canada – VMware

Claude Reeves of VMware spoke on the problem ofand why identity management and solutions need to be reinvented.

“When traveling or doing business with a bank, you’d think most people could produce a passport or driver’s license to guarantee their identity. But surprisingly, across the globe, close to a billion people do not have any proof of identity. This impacts all aspects of their lives, from core needs such as banking to fundamental rights such as voting. As our lives are increasingly linked to apps, devices, and services, traditional identity systems do little to solve the industry and technical problems of identity.”

