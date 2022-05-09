2 min read

With files from Lynn Greiner.

Chris Barry will succeed Kevin Peesker as the president of Microsoft Canada, following Peesker’s promotion to a worldwide role, Deb Cupp, president of Microsoft North America, announced in a post on LinkedIn. The transition will occur on July 1, the beginning of Microsoft’s fiscal year.

Barry’s 19-year journey at Microsoft began as a senior product manager of the Microsoft tablet PC division in 2005. He is currently the vice president of worldwide enterprise commercial strategy and revenue. He has previously held roles as Microsoft’s vice-president of enterprise and commercial, and general manager of Microsoft’s Pacific West District. He also spent two years as a part of Microsoft Canada’s leadership team under Janet Kennedy, Microsoft Canada president between 2013 and 2017, and another two with Peesker, before moving to his current role.

Following the transition, Kevin Peesker will lead Microsoft’s worldwide small, medium, corporate and digital business. Peesker joined the company as the president of Microsoft Canada in August 2017, coming from extensive leadership experience at Dell, including an almost five-year tenure as the president of Dell EMC Canada.

Both Peesker and Barry will work in Toronto, Canada.