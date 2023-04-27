CIA 2023: Top Solution Providers

Yesterday, Channel Daily News celebrated the winners of the 2023 CDN Channel Innovation Awards (CIA) and unveiled the Top 100 Solution Providers of 2023 (based on their 2022 revenue). Here’s a look at this year’s Top Five Solution Providers.

#1 Solution Provider – CDW

The top solution provider of the year award goes to CDW Canada. CDW Canada is a provider of technology solutions for business, government, education and healthcare.

It helps customers by delivering integrated technology solutions and services that include security, cloud, data centre, networking, collaboration and digital transformation. This year it singled out HPE, Cisco, Veeam and SonicWall as its partners of the year.

CDW Canada was also awarded the Diversity and Inclusion award at this years CIA Awards.

#2 Solution Provider – SoftChoice

SoftChoice, a cloud migration and digital workplace service, helps organizations innovate by helping them move to the cloud while also making smarter decisions about their technology. It offers solutions around security, cloud and data centres, IT asset management and more.

The company was recently included in the Globe and Mail’s 2023 edition of “Women Lead Here,” an annual benchmark that recognizes Canadian businesses with the greatest gender diversity and executive leadership.

SoftChoice is being honoured for also recognizing its various technology partners; it is the largest Microsoft cloud deployment partner and the largest Microsoft Azure partner in North America.

#3 Solution Provider- Insight Canada

In third place is Insight Canada, a solution provider for industries like education, hospitality, government, SMBs, and construction which uses technical expertise, a broad solutions portfolio and supply chain capabilities to help businesses achieve their goals.

It has operations in 19 countries and partners with over 6000 software and hardware manufactures and providers.

The company provides solutions to help organizations with their supply chain optimization, cloud, and data centre transformation, as well as creating a more connected workforce.

It was named Microsoft Canada’s partner of the year for 2022.

#4 Solution Provider- Compugen

Toronto-based Compugen is one of Canada’s largest privately-owned and operated IT service providers. It works with mid- to large-sized Canadian organizations and helps them maximize the business value of their investment in information technology.

It offers solutions and services to businesses from financing to professional services.



Compugen has been growing at a faster rate than both the Canadian tech industry as a whole and the national economy, CDN editor Paul Barker said during the award ceremony. It was also among the top 5 solution providers last year.

#5 Solution Provider- SoftwareOne

Taking the fifth place is SoftwareOne, which helps IT leaders with their software and cloud purchases, while also providing implementation and support.

SoftwareOne has over 8,900 employees and has tripled in size over the past few years. In addition, in recent years, it has evolved from a licensing reseller to a global software and cloud solution provider, offering cloud and application services, SAP services, security and more. It is being recognized for being able to transform itself during a time of instability.

The company has strong partnerships and over 3,000 cloud experts, making SoftwareOne is a trusted advisor for cloud transformation. SoftwareOne helps organizations, migrate, modernize, and manage applications in the cloud.