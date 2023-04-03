SUBSCRIBE
CIO Association of Canada announces Atlantic Canada chapter

Samira Balsara
Source: CIOCAN

The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN), which represents chief information officers (CIOs), chief information security officers (CISOs), and IT leaders in Canada, has announced its eastward expansion with the establishment of a new chapter in Atlantic Canada.

With the addition of the Atlantic Chapter, CIOCAN now has a total of nine chapters, one specialty CISO division, and is closing in on 500 members. Other chapters are located in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Manitoba, Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver. 

Derrick Whalen, director, information and technology services at Port of Halifax, will serve as the Atlantic Chapter President. 

“Our collective goal will be to launch a diversified and inclusive Atlantic Canada CIOCAN Chapter,” said Whalen. “Our Chapter Board Team will be diverse and work jointly to foster collaborative engagement between Senior IT Leaders. Our purpose will be to share common challenges, discuss relevant digitalization and innovation experiences and help each other navigate through our IT strategy and leadership journey.”

The launch of the Atlantic Chapter is a product of the success of CIOCAN’s current strategic plan, the organization said in its announcement. 

“Thanks to the efforts of Derrick Whalen, newly appointed Atlantic Chapter president, and Craig Paul, Atlantic Chapter board member, supported by Dianne Lapierre, CIOCAN national treasurer, we have seen rapid local engagement. It’s the best of technology leaders working together,” noted Philippe Johnston, president of CIOCAN and chief information office, National Research Council Canada.

Johnston added that with this new chapter, CIOCAN is growing, and  “stronger than ever” going forward. 

