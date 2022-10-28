SUBSCRIBE
41
0
CloudCommunications & TelecomCompaniesSoftware

Cisco brings new customer experience capabilities to contact centers

Ashee Pamma
close up headset of call center and VOIP for communication technology on office table in monitoring room for network operation job concept

Digital communications technology company Cisco has announced updates to its web conferencing platform Webex’s CX (customer experience) portfolio, aimed at helping businesses deliver a connected, personalized, and omnichannel customer experience. 

“Digital-first consumers now demand a more responsive and personalized experience from the brands they love,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration. “This trend is driving companies to reconsider their approach to CX. They want a single vendor offering that brings together advanced CX capabilities with the security and reliability they’ve come to expect from Cisco.” 

With Webex CX, Cisco said it is the only company to deliver a fully integrated UCaaS (Unified Communications-as-a-Service), CCaaS (Contact Center-as-a-Service) and CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) via Webex Suite, Contact Center, and Webex Connect, respectively.

New features announced include:

  • Webex Contact Center and PSTN voice calls (public switched telephone network) will now have AI-powered background noise reduction technology, designed to reduce distraction and improve comprehension for the customer and agent
  • Webex Contact Center will also offer an enhanced cloud-based supervisor dashboard to monitor agent performance, message within the Webex App, check call highlights and view agent information
  • With Webex Connect, businesses can engage via more than 16 channels, including Instagram and Google Business Messages
  • New integrations with CRM (customer relationship management) contact center, commerce, database/storage, and help desk vendors, notably including Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and others.
  • New integration with Sycurio, a UK-based company that provides SaaS solutions to contact centers handling sensitive data and payment information
  • Bot capabilities with support for 93 languages 
  • Enhanced Analyzer reports, designed to support supervisors looking to optimize their team performance with real-time and historical insights.
  • Customer Experience Developer Portal featuring access to APIs and documentation to personalize contact center experiences, including agent desktop, routing, orchestration, automation, AI, and more.

Cisco also launched the Cisco Headset 720 Series, featuring a 276° rotation boom arm with flip-to-mute, and one button joining for Webex and Microsoft Teams calls. Options include  single or dual ear wearing styled headsets.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
Previous article
Keynote highlights from Microsoft Ignite 2022
Next article
Channel Bytes October 28, 2022 – New cloud-based ERP for SMBs; Cortex XSIAM now generally available; Distie Climb Channel Solutions partners with Viking Enterprise Solutions; and more

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Channel Bytes October 28, 2022 – New cloud-based ERP for SMBs; Cortex XSIAM now generally available; Distie Climb Channel Solutions partners with Viking Enterprise...

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Cybercrime still the leading cyber threat against Canadians: Federal report

Security
Cybercrime is still the number one cyber threat to...

OpenSSL update to fix critical vulnerability

Security
The OpenSSL project will issue a patch for a...

Popular this week

ITWC network