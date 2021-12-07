< 1 min read

Web technology company Cloudflare today announced expansions to its zero-trust firewall capabilities as an ongoing development update to Cloudflare One.

The expansion will help organizations secure communications between employees in an increasingly remote workforce, protecting them across all offices, data centres, and clouds regardless of location.

Cloudflare explained in its press release that traditional firewalls rely on hardware boxes installed on company premises. Due to their localized nature, they’re not suited for hybrid workforces or cloud applications. Virtual firewalls aimed to tackle this issue, but IT personnel still needed to plan capacity, a tedious and time-consuming process. Cloudflare’s cloud-native firewall is designed for remote applications and is instantly scalable, removing the need for capacity planning. It also offers robust security policies in a global workforce.

At the same time, the company announced Oahu, a new program to help customers migrate their legacy hardware to the Cloudflare One zero-trust security suite. Oahu lets IT managers easily migrate their firewall policies from legacy hardware-based firewalls to Cloudflare’s solutions. Qualified organizations can also receive discounts to offset the cost of switching. They may also enter a raffle to win a trip to Oahu, Hawaii.

“CIOs know that the corporate network is changing fast, and we want to help make that transition easy, flexible, and scalable,” said Matthew Prince, chief executive officer of Cloudflare. “With our Oahu Program, we are making it easy for companies to leave legacy tech behind in favour of an everywhere firewall delivered from the cloud.”