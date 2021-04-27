4 min read

Cisco commits $100M to help address climate change

Cisco recently announced that it’s committing $100M over 10 years to help reverse the impact of climate change.

Cisco says it will allocate its funding in these two areas:

Innovative and/or imaginative climate solutions that drive forward net-zero or circular/regenerative economies. Community education and engagement around climate, eco-awareness, and working toward individual habit change and effective collaborative action.

You can read more details about the announcement here.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Facebook and Microsoft grant free patent access for low-carbon innovators

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Facebook and Microsoft have announced the launch of the Low-Carbon Patent Pledge, an HPE-led initiative as part of which the three technology leaders are making key patents available royalty-free to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon technologies.

Under the pledge, hundreds of patents that could support technologists developing low-carbon solutions for generating, storing and distributing low-carbon energy will be listed at lowcarbonpatentpledge.org.

Toronto-based networking services company closes $14.7 million private placement

Toronto-based networking services company TeraGo announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement with certain institutional investors, including the Canada-based investment company Cymbria, acting at the direction of its portfolio manager, Toronto-based investment management firm EdgePoint Investment Group.

An April 21 news release indicated that TeraGo intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement in support of its proposed launch of 5G fixed wireless services in Canada, to continue testing and trialling 5G technology, upgrade its core network, and support its current networking business. In addition, portions of the net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Celebrated information security researcher dies at 42

The computer world is mourning the death of Dan Kaminsky, who died last week at the age of 42. He was known for having a technical ability matched only by his compassion and support for the industry.

The reaction to the news was met with an outpouring of emotions and stories dedicated to Kaminsky’s memory.

If you have any pictures of @dakami please post them and RT. Memories are whats keeping many of us going #dankam — Marc Rogers (@marcwrogers) April 24, 2021

We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Dan Kaminsky. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/zrud3ckXCk — Black Hat (@BlackHatEvents) April 24, 2021

Dan Kaminsky once found a flaw in DNS that would have basically destroyed the internet and helped fix it in secret. Doesn’t get any more legendary than that. RIP. https://t.co/suzTRqhdEA — rob rhyne (@robrhyne) April 24, 2021

Aw Dan. The year we met, you showed me a camera that fit in an Altoid box the night HD told me he was building metasploit.

Your DNS bug catalyzed the creation of Microsoft Vulnerability Research. But your kindness is what we’ll miss. Rest easy old friend🖤https://t.co/cbeta7uRGe — Katie Moussouris (she/her) is 1/2 vaccinated (@k8em0) April 24, 2021



An obit in The Register cited a statement from Kaminsky’s family that said he died as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis.

