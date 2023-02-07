Coffee Briefing Feb. 7 – Galaxy Broadband to deliver LEO satellite services, Bell and Staples partner; VentureLAB announces 5th cohort of Hardware Catalyst Initiative; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

What’s new this week

Galaxy Broadband to deliver OneWeb’s LEO satellite services across Canada

Ontario-based satellite service company Galaxy Broadband has announced a US$50 million multi-year deal to deliver OneWeb‘s low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions to Canada, including a new Internet service to Nunavut.

OneWeb is a communications company based in London, UK that provides broadband satellite internet services.

This partnership aims to connect and support the digital transformation of the remotest Canadian enterprises, communities, and governments by giving them high-speed internet access.

“Access to broadband internet is an essential service that supports education, healthcare, commerce and general well-being,” said Rick Hodgkinson, founder of Galaxy Broadband. “There are numerous communities throughout Canada that do not have access to broadband internet, with the challenge in Nunavut being particularly acute, as the territory is 100 per cent dependent on satellite connectivity services.”

Hodgkinson added that Galaxy’s roll-out of OneWeb services is underway, with a target to have all 25 communities in Nunavut connected by the end of 2023.

Galaxy Broadband has already deployed to over 75 locations throughout Canada, connecting from 30 to 800 users at each site.

Staples and Bell announce multi-year partnership

Starting late spring 2023, customers can shop for Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile products and services at in-store kiosks within Staples locations, staffed by Staples sales associates.

“We are pleased to partner with Bell, bringing together two exceptional Canadian brands to support consumers and businesses across the country,” said David Boone, chief executive officer of Staples Canada. “In working together, we will strengthen and grow our product and services offering, creating game changing value and convenience for consumers and businesses.”

Mobility services will be available in 300 Staples locations across Canada, while internet, TV and phone services will be available in the majority of Staples locations within Bell’s wireline footprint.

As a result of this partnership, Staples will hire 800 full-and part-time employees across Canada to sell Bell’s communication services.

Additionally, Staples and Bell will partner to sell Bell wireless and wireline services directly to small and medium businesses through the Staples professional sales team, backed by Bell’s communications team.

UST acquires Prodigy Labs

California-based provider of digital transformation solutions UST has acquired IT consulting and staffing firm TCB Corporation, a Toronto-based technology service company that operates under the name of Prodigy Labs.

Part of a deal with Prodigy Ventures Inc., worth up to C$12.5 million, this partnership seeks to capitalize on Prodigy Labs’ experience in helping financial services firms drive digital transformation campaigns in order to strengthen UST’s position in the financial sector. UST also aims to expand its presence in the Canadian market with this acquisition.

“The Canadian financial sector is evolving in a number of exciting ways, and the acquisition of Prodigy Labs will position UST for long term success in a growing market,” said Mehmet Pasa, general manager for Banking and Payments of UST. “Adding the cutting-edge solutions developed by Prodigy Labs will enhance UST’s services portfolio, improving our ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation in the financial services industry.”

VentureLAB announces 5th Hardware Catalyst Initiative Cohort

Markham-based tech hub VentureLAB has announced the 5th Cohort of the Hardware Catalyst Initiative.

The Hardware Catalyst Initiative is an intensive two-year incubator program funded partly by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to support companies involved in the development of hardware and semiconductor-focused products and services.

The companies in the program’s Cohort 5 are Whenergy, Studio 1 Labs, Daanaa, Reeddi, McGuire Aero Propulsion Solutions (MAPS), AIM Colours, AfimaCheck, AiimSense, Pocket Clinic, Attest Laboratories, and Neoglacia.

The companies made it into Cohort 5 following a competitive selection process, as well as participating in the Hardware Catalyst Initiative bootcamp, aimed at helping applicants to map out their expected client journey and coordinate with the founders, ventureLAB team, and partners.

The program’s pillars are geared towards raising capital, retaining talent, commercializing technology and IP (intellectual property), and customer acquisition.

Montreal firm acquires CompuOffice Software Inc.

Montreal-based Equisoft, an insurance and investment software solutions provider, has acquired Canadian tech firm CompuOffice Software, Inc.

With this acquisition, Equisoft seeks to enhance its end-to-end advisor technology capabilities by leveraging CompuOffice’s suite of products as well as its deep market penetration in Canada

Equisoft will integrate CompuOffice’s ecosystem, including 28 Canadian insurance carriers, more than 50 specialized insurance agents, and thousands of new advisors into its own, to create a strong network in Canadian insurance distribution.

Equisoft also seeks to add CompuOffice’s LifeGuide product, which collects product data from every Canadian carrier, to the Equisoft/connect CRM tool, to create an integrated and seamless experience for advisors.

“We have always recognized and valued the contributions and support of carriers and our subscribers resulting in a mutual benefit to us all,” said CompuOffice chief executive officer, Joey Strasberg. “We are pleased to have found a company that shares our vision and our mission to continue to enhance the capabilities of all stakeholders in the Canadian life and annuities industry.”

More to explore

New CIOCAN chapter in Atlantic Canada to hold debut event Wednesday

Anyone who visits the website of the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) today and lands on the page enumerating the group’s various chapters will notice a key region of the country missing.

Rogers confident to face increased competition after robust Q4 earnings

Last week, Rogers announced its fourth quarter earnings, reporting a 25 per cent increase in net income to C$508 million, up from C$405 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Samsung unpacks new devices

Samsung yesterday unveiled the latest in its Galaxy flagship phones, a trio known as the Galaxy S23 series, all available for pre-order now, and for purchase in stores on Feb. 17.

Dell to cut 6,650 jobs as PC market faces unprecedented decline

Dell is slashing 6,650 jobs, or about five per cent of its workforce, as it faces plunging demand for PCs and economic uncertainty, the company announced in a regulatory filing, seen by news site Bloomberg.

Microsoft to permanently disable Internet Explorer on Windows 10 on Feb. 14

On Feb. 14, an update to Microsoft Edge will permanently disable the desktop version of the company’s long-retired browser, Internet Explorer 11 (IE11), on most versions of Windows 10, according to an updated FAQ. The change, Microsoft says, will not be reversible, and any calls to IE11 will be redirected to Microsoft Edge, which includes an IE mode.

Cyber attacks work because CISOs don’t do basic security: Microsoft

Infosec leaders are still behind in cybersecurity basics, leaving their organizations unnecessarily open to attacks, says the vice-president of Microsoft Security.

D&H Canada reports growth last year in the double digits

D&H Canada, a provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the channel, said yesterday it has “kicked-off 2023 building on double-digit year-over-year (YOY) growth of between 20 and 40 per cent in key focus areas.”

Customer database of Canadian mortgage broker left open on internet

A Canadian mortgage broker’s database containing personal information on thousands of people was left open on the internet, according to security researchers.

Channel Bytes February 3, 2023 – SAP layoffs; Aptum earns Azure Expert MSP status; Broadvoice names VP of channel; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending Feb. 7-Google reveals AI projects, including a chatbot, surge in supply chain attacks and fake news on Twitter

Listen to the latest episode of Cybersecurity Today

Cyber Security Today, Feb. 6, 2023 – Ransomware is targeting VMware’s hypervisor, hospitals are attacked and more

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances

If you live in Québec, or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.