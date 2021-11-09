5 min read

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada reporter Pragya Sehgal, with files from the rest of the editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

What’s new this week

Nearly 3,000 Canada Life advisors to get access to CapIntel’s digital sales platform

Toronto-based fintech company CapIntel today announced a partnership with The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), in which its digital sales platform will be used by Canada Life’s roughly 3000 advisors from coast to coast to help Canadians meet their financial goals.



CapIntel’s platform provides advisors with real-time applications that enable better decision-making through investment comparisons using live analytics. Advisors can then turn those recommendations into client suggestions that are directly tailored to their risk profiles. At the same time, CapIntel says the platform’s embedded compliance management capabilities will help Canada Life advisors more efficiently address upcoming client-focused reforms. The two companies noted they will be onboarding and rolling the application out to advisors through November 2021.

Trulioo invites organizations to compare their current solutions against its global KYC match engine

Canada-based global electronic identity verification firm Trulioo, yesterday announced the GlobalGateway Match Rate Challenge to motivate businesses to compare their current identity verification solutions with its Trulioo GlobalGateway results to ensure they have access to the best possible identity verification match rates. Participation is free, and qualified companies will be provided with an end-to-end batch test in order to easily quantify and compare performance.

GlobalGateway offers an intelligent, comprehensive global “know your customer” (KYC) match engine, which is powered by a single API integration that provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers worldwide. Higher match rates lead to the quick and seamless customer onboarding of verified customers, explains Trulioo, while poor match rates create frustrated customers, higher customer acquisition costs, more strain on support, and lost revenue.

Vertu Capital invests in B2B intelligent content platform firm PathFactory

PathFactory, a Toronto-based business-to-business (B2B) intelligent content platform, yesterday announced the closing of a significant investment by Vertu Capital, Canada’s private equity firm specializing in fast-growing global enterprise software providers.

PathFactory partners with B2B service providers, including Oracle, Adobe, and 6sense, and integrates with others including WordPress and Salesforce to deliver personalized, contextually relevant marketing content at scale. PathFactory says the new investment comes as it accelerates the growth of its proprietary intelligent content platform, which uses artificial intelligence and data to drive marketing content that delivers measurable B2B sales and revenue. Vertu Capital, as PathFactory’s majority owner, will deploy its domain expertise to support the company’s global scaling as digital marketing continues to evolve.

Canadian retail tech firm INEO to expand globally through its partnership with Prosegur

Vancouver-based retail technology company INEO announced a partnership with Prosegur EAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global security company Prosegur, in a move to expand to the U.S.

INEO is a provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. Its patented technology, Welcoming System, integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company’s cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Prosegur offers comprehensive security solutions to some of the world’s largest retailers and this partnership will allow Prosegur to manufacture, distribute and install INEO’s Welcoming Systems.

U.S.-based real estate tech firm announces hiring plans in Canada

San Francisco headquartered digital real estate company Opendoor Technologies has announced it is expanding technical hiring into Canada, and will employ nearly 100 product development engineers in the country to build on the financial platforms, pricing systems, and technology infrastructure integral to Opendoor’s operations.

Opendoor provides a way for people to buy and sell their homes online, with a vision to bring the once archaic real estate experience into the digital age. To make this vision a reality, Opendoor has its sights on Toronto and its pool of tech talent, a spokesperson for the company told IT World Canada.

The new hires will become part of the communities created from Opendoor’s recent additions of teams from Toronto-based startup Skylight, a digital home-remodeling firm, and Seattle startup Pro.com, a construction services company.

More to explore

Markham becomes home to Tesla’s first branded manufacturing facility in Canada

Electric automaker Tesla Canada has joined the automotive and technology ecosystem of Markham, ON, opening its first branded manufacturing facility in Canada in the city.

It will take time to restore healthcare IT system, say Newfoundland officials

Newfoundland continues to describe the crippling of the province’s IT healthcare system as a cyberattack, saying digital systems are being slowly brought back online but giving no timeline on when medical service will be completely back to normal.

Sixty-seven per cent of Canadian firms surveyed were hit by ransomware in last 12 months

Canadian organizations may be being hit harder by ransomware than many suspect, if an upcoming survey is representative.

SecTor 2021: To blunt attacks by advanced threat actors you need an updated incident response plan

Keeping more historical event data and closely watching for suspicious network behaviour are keys to blunting attacks by advanced threat actors, says an expert.

How BlackBerry found an initial access broker supporting threat groups

Researchers at BlackBerry believe they have identified a new threat actor that acts as an initial access broker for a number of hacking groups, including two ransomware gangs and an attacker who does espionage.

Visa Canada and Moneris launch new feature for B2B payments

Visa Canada and Canadian fintech company Moneris yesterday announced the launch of a new, unified feature, Moneris B2B Pay, to help businesses make and receive payments.

Channel Bytes November 5, 2021 – two spin-offs; two acquisitions; two partnerships; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

ITWC Podcasts

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

The FTC reimburses Amazon drivers for tips the company withheld, Walmart is rolling out driverless trucks for grocery services, and is a Meta store in the works?

Listen to the latest episode of Cyber Security Today

This podcast reports on a ransomware attack delivered in 15 minutes, more information on creating an incident response plan why you need to get rid of old Windows.