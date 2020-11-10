3 min read

Dell EMC Ready Solutions upgrades

Dell Technologies is pushing forward with serious investments in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant unveiled a pair of Dell EMC Ready Solutions: One for HPC Genomics, another for Manufacturing with Altair Hyperworks Unlimited. The moves are meant to help customers accelerate advanced computing and AI, which is critical for innovation in healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing.

Dell says its new Dell EMC Ready Solution for HPC Genomics is engineered and tested to help companies get systems for genomic analysis into production quickly and economically, and is intended for small and medium life sciences and healthcare organizations. [News release]

Big Tech welcomes Biden presidency

Silicon Valley is welcoming the election of Joe Biden as US president even as it girds for a series of battles over tech policy in Washington. [Full story via Yahoo News]

Citizen Lab publishes privacy law recommendations

The Ontario government recently requested feedback back in August on how to improve the province’s privacy protection laws. Citizen Lab responded with 21 recommendations. Check out their blog post with all 21 recommendations.

Canadian CEO surprised how little federal government buys from Canadian cybersecurity sector

Christyn Cianfarani, CEO of the Canadian Association of Defence and Cybersecurity Industries, says she’s surprised how little Ottawa buys from Canadian cybersecurity providers after looking at a new federal government study of the sector. [Full story]

The Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 5G: Going out on a high note

In what may be the device’s swan song, the newest Samsung Galaxy Note, dubbed the Note 20 5G, has landed, and if it is indeed the last of its kind, the Note 20 series is going out on a high note. [Full story]

Robots may replace managers in several industries, according to new study

A new Statistics Canada study suggests that since the mid-90s, manager headcounts have decreased more often than not, while non-managerial employee headcounts have increased during the adoption of robots. [Full story]

Shaw Communications offers 1.5Gbps fibre internet for Western Canada

Shaw Communications yesterday launched its Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet plan to Canadians living in Western Canada. [Full story]

Western Digital’s new ZNS SSDs is optimized for muti-tenancy

Western Digital announced the limited sampling of its new Ultrastar DC ZN540 ZNS NVMe SSDs to select customers. [Full story]

TECHANTION’s #CareerReadyProgram team invites you to attend an exclusive networking opportunity on Nov 12 to meet industry professionals & recruiters while learning about their hiring programs & open positions. Register now: https://t.co/DVchsPPFV6 — TECHNATION CANADA (@TECHNATIONca) November 9, 2020

Xbox and the People’s Champ @TheRock are teaming up once again to celebrate the launch of the next generation of @Xbox. Partnering with @GamersOutreach, we’re giving children’s hospitals across the nation the very first batch of custom Xbox Series X consoles. pic.twitter.com/sfyAvBr8Kv — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 9, 2020

