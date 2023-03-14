SUBSCRIBE
10
0
Communications & TelecomDiversity & InclusionEmerging Tech

Communikit platform helps launch apps for Indigenous communities in Canada

Samira Balsara
Source: Kainai Nation and Lucky Man Cree Nation

Through the Communikit SaaS mobile app service, the leadership of Lucky Man Cree Nation and The Blackfoot Nation of Kainai (also known as the Blood Tribe) have launched new mobile applications to communicate with their members and increase community engagement.

Communikit, created by Aivia Inc, is an advanced mobile app platform specially created for Indigenous communities and Nations to connect with their members on and off-reserve. It currently serves over 20,000 users spanning more than 80 Nations and Indigenous organizations in Canada. 

The Blood Tribe’s app will be used to distribute important information such as emergency alerts, announcements, event notices, fillable forms, job opportunities and resources. The platform allows for the sharing of virtually any type of information.

“The Blood Tribe App provides our members with a more user friendly experience when accessing services and information from the tribe,” said Councillor Piinaakoyim Tailfeathers. “Through technology we are now able to circumvent some of those communication barriers of the past. We are living in a new era, where almost all of our members have a mobile device, now they can stay connected everyday.”

The Lucky Man Cree Nation App allows all members with devices to receive updates directly from the Band Office via the app. 

“We are a small Nation — nearly our entire registered membership lives off-reserve, spread all across Canada,” explained Chief Crystal Okemow. “We needed a fast and easy way to get messages out to our people at any time, and an app gives us that.”

The Lucky Man Cree Nation App sends notifications to users advising them of meetings, events, votes, community news, emergency alerts, and other important announcements. 

The push notifications are also an ideal way to distribute resources to and request data from them — quickly, easily, and privately.

According to IT technician Richard Okemow, ease of use was also a concern in choosing a communications tool. 

“We have a lot of elders and other members who are less technically inclined,” he said, “so making sure that the app is intuitive was of major importance to us. There is even phone and email support available to our members directly from the technical team if they need help at any point.”

The Lucky Man Cree Nation app and the official Blood Tribe App support both iOS and Android, and are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Government of Canada invests $13 million to bring high-speed internet in 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Info-Tech report highlights key data and analytics trends for 2023

Artificial Intelligence
Info-Tech Research Group on Thursday released its Data and...

Volkswagen Group chooses Canada as location for first overseas factory for battery company

Auto Tech
Volkswagen Group and PowerCo, its battery company, have chosen...

Hashtag Trending Mar.14th- Regulators rush in to save failing banks, DOJ investigating AI and Australian researchers create electricity out of ‘thin-air’.

Podcasts
Regulators rush in to save failing banks, DOJ investigating...

Popular this week

Government of Canada invests $13 million to bring high-speed internet in 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Today, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a...

Remcos Trojan back on Check Point’s top 10 list of global threats

Security Paul Barker -
Check Point Software Technologies’ Global Threat Index for February...

Canada’s allies buy more Canadian cybersecurity products than Ottawa does, parliament told

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Canada’s Five Eyes allies buy three times as much...

ITWC network