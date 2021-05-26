2 min read

Commvault is expanding its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) portfolio and introducing a new unified intelligent data services platform.

The new enterprise-grade SaaS data management offerings will include Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365, giving customers support for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Azure.

This follows the addition of HyperScale X for Metallic, a fully integrated, scale-out on-premises storage target for Metallic backup as a service (BaaS) that delivers choice for hybrid cloud data protection.

HyperScale X is the latest generation of Commvault’s fully integrated scale-out data management solution, and the first product in the portfolio to integrate technology from the Hedvig acquisition in 2019.

“By seamlessly integrating Commvault HyperScale X and Metallic, we offer customers what we call the ‘power of AND’—the ability to extend between on-premises and cloud with a single integrated solution,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and chief executive officer, Commvault. “Customers need the simplicity and flexibility that SaaS enables, and no vendor in the market is positioned like Commvault to help them embrace the possibilities of this future.”

Commvault’s new intelligent data services platform uses all parts of Commvault’s existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS. This platform includes the following set of services: data management & protection, data security, data compliance & governance, data transformation, and data insights.

“Commvault is mobilizing customers with their innovative BaaS and data protection solutions, so that organizations can more securely accelerate their digital transformation journey. As data protection laws increase around the world, organizations are looking for effective solutions that protect the privacy of their customers, especially in this cloud-first remote era. Through this new Metallic service, the power of Commvault and Microsoft can be harnessed to provide customers with the assurance that their data is comprehensively protected,” said Vahé Torossian, corporate vice-president, business applications at Microsoft, in a Commvault blog post.

In addition to the aforementioned new offerings for Microsoft environments, the company says it is planning to add support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), a tool that enables businesses to grant or restrict access to systems through sign-in authentication method, to its existing on-premises Active Directory backup capabilities, and make Active Directory backup – both on-premises and in Azure – available free with the purchase of any Metallic subscription starting in June.

The company also noted it is planning to expand its support for customers looking to easily adopt cloud storage for both long- and short-term data retention by adding more flexibility to Metallic Cloud Storage Service (MCSS), with support for additional storage tiers, also expected to be available in June. The company currently offers MCSS both our Metallic BaaS portfolio and for customers of Commvault Complete.