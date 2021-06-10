< 1 min read

Data management software firm Commvault this week announced enhancements to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Aggregator Partner Advantage Programs.

According to a June 9 news release, the enhancements will offer channel partners several ways to partner and earn incentives through Commvault and is centred around “joint selling, and tools like in-region support, expansive training, and marketing resources to drive partner growth and win more deals.”

“One of Commvault’s main objectives is to always provide our partners with Intelligent Data Services that help organizations protect and manage data and applications in an increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud world,” said John Tavares, vice-president global channels and alliances. “The enhancements to our MSP and Aggregator programs help our partners achieve these goals, meet challenges head-on, and future-proof their business. Our solutions are industry-leading and we provide the tools, benefits, experience, and support that enable partners to help their customers safely protect and manage their data in any environment – on-prem, cloud, or SaaS.”

The enhanced program now offers two tiers with clearly marked requirements and incentives that reward partners for driving customers towards Commvault-powered managed services. MSP partners are also provided with flexible licensing and consumption options that include both subscription and utility agreements. Beyond the various enhancements, Commvault offers free training resources and curriculums designed to build MSP and aggregator competency, as well, the company said.

While no specific date was mentioned, Commvault says it also plans to add Metallic for MSPs to its Partner Advantage Program later this year.