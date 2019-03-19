< 1 min read

Commvault has announced another expansion of its Metallic Backup as a Service platform, this time adding new features and enterprise workload support.

The data protection firm says these new additions include improved SaaS application protection through the debut of Metallic Salesforce Backup and Microsoft Teams recovery enhancements, as well as the addition of Oracle and Active Directory to Metallic Database Backup.

Commvault also announced the expansion of its hybrid cloud capabilities with the addition of its scale-out backup and recovery solution for containers, HyperScale X, as a fully integrated appliance offering for Metallic.

Customers are better understanding the value of cloud-native, as-a-service solutions for data protection, according to Manoj Nair, general manager for Metallic.

“As we continue our global rollout of Metallic, we’re finding more and more customers around the world are immediately grasping the value and inherent simplicity that cloud-native, as-a-service data protection can bring to their environments,” Nair said in a Jan. 26 news release.

In the release, Vinny Choinski, senior validation analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group, also said that Commvault’s efforts with Metallic represent an “impressive backup-as-a-service ecosystem.”